How to open all links in a given element?

Is that href attribute correct? Is index.php a file within a folder named ‘ENCODING’? So should it not be
href="/ENCODING/index.php" ?
I have uploaded a demonstration of the JavaScript working here:
http://flexi.epizy.com/links1.html
That’s on free webspace so you may get a security warning.
Here’s the page source of the demonstration:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Open Links</title>
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
</head>
<body>
<div id="mw-content">
<p>MW content:</p>
<a href="http://bbc.co.uk/">BBC</a>
<a href="http://cnn.com/">CNN</a>
</div>
<script>
const elWithLinks = document.querySelector("#mw-content");
const links = elWithLinks.querySelectorAll("a");
links.forEach( (el)=>{
el.setAttribute('target', '_blank');
el.click();
});
</script>
</body>
</html>