How to open all links in a given element?

JavaScript
#1

I want to (try to) open all links in a given element in a document.

I tried this code which failed:

const elWithLinks = document.querySelector("#mw-content");
const links = elWithLinks.querySelectorAll("a");
links.forEach( (el)=>{
  el.open();
});

Uncaught TypeError: el.open is not a function
at :4:6
at NodeList.forEach ()
at :3:7

What may cause this problem?

#2

It needs to be clicked so create a click event for them.

#3

open() is a window object method.

Use:
window.open(el.href)

Or just:
open(el.href)

#5 
const elWithLinks = document.querySelector("#mw-content");
const links = elWithLinks.querySelectorAll("a");
links.forEach( (el)=>{
  el.click();
});

Hello !

As you can read, I have changed open() to click() there.

I ran the code in both Chrome console and Edge console but the result was just my page being refreshed.

#6

What are you trying to accomplish.
Clicking on an A element moves the window to the A elements referenced location and by default it refreshes the page.
Opening a link takes you to that link.

#7

What href attributes do your <a> elements have?

Do your <a> elements have target="_blank" attributes so the hyperlinks open in new browser tabs or in new browser windows?

#10

@dennisjn and @Archibald

I want to open all the links in the selected element — each link in a new tab.
Hence, if the element contains 10 a elements — 10 new tabs would be created.

The links don’t have a target attribute.
The links are created by a CMS so I generally don’t control their attributes (besides the href ).

#11

To open in a new tab or new window you need target="_blank" attributes otherwise they will open in the same tab in quick succession. Even then you cannot control whether a browser will open in a new tab or in a new window. Anyway my Firefox, Chrome and Edge block all such popups from opening.

You could have the links open in iframes on the same web page.

#12

I tried this code and I am having the same problem:

const elWithLinks = document.querySelector("#mw-content");
const links = elWithLinks.querySelectorAll("a");
links.forEach( (el)=>{
  el.setAttribute('target', '_blank');
  el.click();
});

Still, what happens is just one new tab which is actually a refreshment of the webpage in which the code was executed.

#13

I have exactly that code working and opening two new web pages (after allowing popups).

Does your HTML have <a> elements within the mw_content element with href attributes for each <a> element linking to other web pages?

#14

Indeed.

Here is such link HTML, for example:

<a href="/index.php/ENCODING" title="TITLE">TEXT</a>
#15

Is that href attribute correct? Is index.php a file within a folder named ‘ENCODING’? So should it not be href="/ENCODING/index.php" ?

I have uploaded a demonstration of the JavaScript working here:
http://flexi.epizy.com/links1.html
That’s on free webspace so you may get a security warning.

Here’s the page source of the demonstration:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Open Links</title>
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
</head>
<body>
<div id="mw-content">
<p>MW content:</p>
<a href="http://bbc.co.uk/">BBC</a>
<a href="http://cnn.com/">CNN</a>
</div>
<script>
const elWithLinks = document.querySelector("#mw-content");
const links = elWithLinks.querySelectorAll("a");
links.forEach( (el)=>{
  el.setAttribute('target', '_blank');
  el.click();
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
#16

href="/index.php/ENCODING" is indeed what appears to me (MediaWiki architecture).

Funny,
It’s my bad,
My code actually worked but I didn’t notice it due to two reasons:

  1. The opening of a new tab containing my webpage refreshed
  2. The pop-up block which I missed due to reason 1

I admit I don’t know why the new tab is opened with my code.