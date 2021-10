How to node.js require all files in a folder and add a variable to them?

vendiim: vendiim: Is there a way to do this

You could create a modules object and hang all of your functions on that as you dynamically import them.

Given getData.js:

function getData() { console.log('Hello from getData'); } module.exports = getData;

and singleEntry.js

function singleEntry() { console.log('Hello from singleEntry'); } module.exports = singleEntry;

You could do the following in index.js:

const modules = {}; const controllerPath = require('path').join(__dirname, 'controllers'); require('fs') .readdirSync(controllerPath) .forEach((file) => { const name = file.replace(/\.js$/, ''); modules[name] = require(`../controllers/${file}`); }); modules.getData(); modules.singleEntry();

Outputs:

Hello from getData Hello from singleEntry

If you don’t like prefixing method calls with modules you could also hang everything on global .

TBH, I’m not sure I would recommend doing any of this. I prefer to have a set of explicit imports, as that helps me see what is happening in a file at a glance.

Maybe @m3g4p0p knows of a better way?