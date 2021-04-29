How to move the ripple effect?

kathyalex: kathyalex: But the ripple effect is static.

What do you mean by static exactly?

When you click there is a circle animated from smaller to larger in the centre of the page. It isn’t static it starts small and gets larger.

kathyalex: kathyalex: I want to move it to the whole area

Do you mean you want the circle to cover the whole page?

There doesn’t seem there would be time for that to happen before the next click. Or did you mean something else?

The circle effect is dynamically added via JS.

let rippleElement = document.createElement('span'); rippleElement.classList.add("circle"); rippleElement.style.left = "50%"; rippleElement.style.top = "70%"; this.appendChild(rippleElement); setTimeout(function () { rippleElement.remove(); }, 500);

I couldn’t find the css for it though unless that’s also generated with js.