How to move Product description after woocommerce products display?

Hi aliqayyum,

What specific WooCommerce theme are you using?

Do you have full access to the site, like a WP admin would have?

Are you familiar with Wordpress or WooCommerce child themes?

Moving the parts as in you picture could be done in the template(s) for the page(s) by simple editing the files, but those changes might be overwritten with the next theme update. So the recommended way is to create a child theme for any customization.

Most important, are you familiar with HTML and CSS?

Please check if you can understand the source code the browser see by using the Inspector tool in you browser.