How to move Product description after woocommerce products display?

Hi again,
Just to show what you can do with the Inspector tool in your browser, I followed the link to the example in your OP and moved the div “term-description” to be last in the “content” div:
The code shown in the Inspector tool:
<div class="content col-xl-9 col-lg-8 order-xl-2 order-lg-2">
<!--.content-->
<header class="woocommerce-products-header">
<div class="term-description">
<p>
<p>
<p>
<p>
</div>
<div class="loop-header">...</div>
</header>
<div class="woocommerce-notices-wrapper">...</div>
<ul class="products products-loop row grid products-loop-column-3 ciyashop-products-shortcode mobile-col-1">...</ul>
<nav class="woocommerce-pagination">...</nav>
</div>
<!--.content-->
The description moved (cut and pasted) in the Inspector tool:
<div class="content col-xl-9 col-lg-8 order-xl-2 order-lg-2">
<!--.content-->
<header class="woocommerce-products-header">
<!-- term-description moved -->
<div class="loop-header">...</div>
</header>
<div class="woocommerce-notices-wrapper">...</div>
<ul class="products products-loop row grid products-loop-column-3 ciyashop-products-shortcode mobile-col-1">...</ul>
<nav class="woocommerce-pagination">...</nav>
<div class="term-description">
<p>
<p>
<p>
<p>
</div>
</div>
<!--.content-->
The resulting screenshot is what your picture showed it to be:
The question is: Do you want to create a child theme or do you rather edit the template file for the product page?