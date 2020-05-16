How to move Product description after woocommerce products display?

hi
i wanted to move category product description, Right after the display woocommerce products list.

for example product category url “https://damascusoutlet.com/product-category/damascus-knives/

  1. https://imgur.com/8R6boDX

  2. https://imgur.com/ZDmYsHs

kindly tell me! where is this function written! so i can move this description after woocommerce product list.

Hi aliqayyum,

What specific WooCommerce theme are you using?

Do you have full access to the site, like a WP admin would have?
Are you familiar with Wordpress or WooCommerce child themes?

Moving the parts as in you picture could be done in the template(s) for the page(s) by simple editing the files, but those changes might be overwritten with the next theme update. So the recommended way is to create a child theme for any customization.

Most important, are you familiar with HTML and CSS?
Please check if you can understand the source code the browser see by using the Inspector tool in you browser.

i have full access of theme, i could not able to find part of product description, where is this code written.
any idea, where it has written this code!

Then what are the theme named as and what WC plugins are you using?

What about child themes, do you know how to create and use this?

Please use your browser’s Inpector tool to see where this is:

Right-click on the description and choose “Inspect Element”.

The Inspector will then open a window showing the HTML in th left panel with the html highlighted is the page-part you right-clicked on.

To find out what template the page is made of; look at the class names in the body tag for a clue what template file that is.

EDIT)

Please explain what knowledge you have in working with source code and WP sites, that would greatly help us to answer at the level that serves you best. :wink:

Hi again,

Just to show what you can do with the Inspector tool in your browser, I followed the link to the example in your OP and moved the div “term-description” to be last in the “content” div:

The code shown in the Inspector tool:

<div class="content col-xl-9 col-lg-8 order-xl-2 order-lg-2">
<!--.content-->

  <header class="woocommerce-products-header">
    <div class="term-description">
      <p>
      <p>
      <p>
      <p>
    </div>
    <div class="loop-header">...</div>
  </header>

  <div class="woocommerce-notices-wrapper">...</div>

  <ul class="products products-loop row grid products-loop-column-3 ciyashop-products-shortcode mobile-col-1">...</ul>

  <nav class="woocommerce-pagination">...</nav>
  
</div>
<!--.content-->

The description moved (cut and pasted) in the Inspector tool:


<div class="content col-xl-9 col-lg-8 order-xl-2 order-lg-2">
<!--.content-->

  <header class="woocommerce-products-header">
    <!-- term-description moved -->
    <div class="loop-header">...</div>
  </header>

  <div class="woocommerce-notices-wrapper">...</div>

  <ul class="products products-loop row grid products-loop-column-3 ciyashop-products-shortcode mobile-col-1">...</ul>

  <nav class="woocommerce-pagination">...</nav>
  
    <div class="term-description">
      <p>
      <p>
      <p>
      <p>
    </div>
    
</div>
<!--.content-->

The resulting screenshot is what your picture showed it to be:

Damascusoutlet.com_Description-moved
Damascusoutlet.com_Description-moved1072×3003 882 KB

The question is: Do you want to create a child theme or do you rather edit the template file for the product page?

thanks for your kind reponse, i have sent you login details in your private msg, please read it

#8

Please don’t do such! :wink:

(Nobody wants the risk, even if it’s slim, that he could be blamed if anything happens with another member’s site.

Ok thanks

#11

Hi,

Please tell us what version of the WC theme you are using!!!

Then a WP knowledgable probably can advice you what template you can find the description being inserted in is.

The description itself would be stored elsewhere and then inserted in the
“term-description” div.

It is that div you can move in the template. Without knowing exactly what WC theme you have, it is too much work to tell you how to achieve your goal!

We don’t need login access to help, we only need you to give the relevant info. :wink:

  1. WC theme name: CiyaShopVersion: 3.4.5.1
  2. Woocommerce version: Version 4.1.0

i am also trying to find out, where the term-description div stored, where it has to call it.
looking forward more information to trace it which template part, the theme author stored or recalled it

