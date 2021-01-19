How to move elements around with javascript?

So i’m not going to give you a straight out answer; rather, let’s teach some diagnosis steps here.

Open your javascript console. (For the sake of those that follow, usually this can be accomplished by pressing F12 to open the developer tools for your chosen browser, and look for a Console tab or window. This button may be different, so check your browser’s documentation or do a google search if F12 does not work for you.)

You say that the result of var New_cb = document.getElementById("New").x.baseVal.value; is Undefined.

So, we break it down until we find the thing that is undefined in your dot-chain.

document we can skip, because document is always defined, and is the DOM as a whole.

So, into the console, type:

document.getElementById("New") <enter>

See if it returns what you expect it to return.

Then type in

document.getElementById("New").x <enter>

document.getElementById("New").x.baseVal <enter>

document.getElementById("New").x.baseVal.value <enter>

and stop when one of those lines returns undefined . That’s your problem.

As an aside, you may want to fetch this value inside your function, that way you know it’s “fresh” when the function executes.