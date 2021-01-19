How to move elements around with javascript?

I know m_hutley intended for you to do the leg work on this, which makes sense.
However, just out of intrigue really, I have had a bit of a play and it might help move things along.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang='en'>
<head>
<meta charset='UTF-8'>
<meta name='viewport' content='width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0'>
<title>SVG Test</title>
<style>
/* prevent text being selected on click */
.arrow-box text {
-webkit-user-select: none;
-moz-user-select: none;
-ms-user-select: none;
user-select: none;
}
.arrow{
fill: teal;
cursor: pointer;
}
#circuit-breaker {
fill: red;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<svg class='arrow-box' width='1024' height='768'>
<text text-anchor='middle' x='600' y='55'>New Circuit Breaker</text>
<polygon class='arrow' points='510,130 540,115 540,145' onclick='moveLeft()'/>
<polygon class='arrow' points='690,130 660,115 660,145' onclick='moveRight()'/>
<polygon class='arrow' points='600,75 585,105 615,105' onclick='moveUp()'/>
<polygon class='arrow' points='600,185 585,155 615,155' onclick='moveDown()'/>
<rect
id='circuit-breaker'
class='jqeasytooltip draggable confine'
x='510'
y='200'
width='180'
height='60'
data-tiptheme='tipthemewhite'
data-tipcontent='Phase 1'
/>
</svg>
<script>
const box = document.querySelector('#circuit-breaker')
let xOffset = 0
let yOffset = 0
const setOffsetPosition = (elem, x, y) => {
elem.setAttribute('transform', `translate(${x}, ${y})`)
}
const moveLeft = (event) => {
xOffset = (xOffset <= -60) ? 60 : xOffset - 10
setOffsetPosition(box, xOffset, yOffset)
}
const moveRight = (event) => {
xOffset = (xOffset >= 60) ? -60 : xOffset + 10
setOffsetPosition(box, xOffset, yOffset)
}
const moveUp = (event) => {
yOffset = (yOffset <= 0) ? 60 : yOffset - 10
setOffsetPosition(box, xOffset, yOffset)
}
const moveDown = (event) => {
yOffset = (yOffset >= 60) ? 0 : yOffset + 10
setOffsetPosition(box, xOffset, yOffset)
}
</script>
</body>
</html>