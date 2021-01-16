How to move elements around with javascript?

JavaScript
#1

I have this

image
image1920×1080 72.3 KB

The arrows on the right side should nudge the rect below it (Its a SVG)


<text text-anchor="middle" x="710" y="55" >New Circuit Breaker</text>
<image href="../images/up-arrow.png" x="680" y="75" height="50" width="36" onClick="moveUp()"/>
<image href="../images/left-arrow.png" x="630" y="115" width="50" height="36" onClick="moveLeft()"/>
<image href="../images/right-arrow.png" x="705" y="115" width="50" height="36" onClick="moveRight()"/>
<image href="../images/down-arrow.png" x="680" y="135" height="50" width="36" onClick="moveDown()"/>
<rect x="615" y="200" width="175" height="66" class="jqeasytooltip draggable confine" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite" data-tipcontent="Phase 1"/>

Im trying to get the moveUp()/moveDown()
to add/subtract 65
and the moveLeft()/moveRight() to act a sort of a loop between 65 and 290 though

#2

I guess the first step would be to find out its current x position like

<script>
var New_cb = document.getElementById("New").x.baseVal.value;
    function moveUp() {
		console.log(New_cb);
    }
</script>

why is it undefined when

<rect x="615" y="200" width="175" height="66" class="jqeasytooltip" data-tiptheme="tipthemewhite" data-tipcontent="Phase 1" id="New"/>
``
#3

So i’m not going to give you a straight out answer; rather, let’s teach some diagnosis steps here.

Open your javascript console. (For the sake of those that follow, usually this can be accomplished by pressing F12 to open the developer tools for your chosen browser, and look for a Console tab or window. This button may be different, so check your browser’s documentation or do a google search if F12 does not work for you.)

You say that the result of var New_cb = document.getElementById("New").x.baseVal.value; is Undefined.

So, we break it down until we find the thing that is undefined in your dot-chain.
document we can skip, because document is always defined, and is the DOM as a whole.
So, into the console, type:
document.getElementById("New") <enter>
See if it returns what you expect it to return.
Then type in
document.getElementById("New").x <enter>
document.getElementById("New").x.baseVal <enter>
document.getElementById("New").x.baseVal.value <enter>
and stop when one of those lines returns undefined. That’s your problem.

As an aside, you may want to fetch this value inside your function, that way you know it’s “fresh” when the function executes.

#4

console.dir is useful e.g.

console.dir(document.getElementById("New"))

With regards names starting with a capital letter, the usual convention is to only do this for constructor functions and classes e.g.

class Person {

}

var bob = new Person('Bob')

Question: Do you need to access the current coordinates of new_cb?

Couldn’t you use a transform instead?

let xOffset = 0
let yOffset = 0

// ammend xOffset and yOffset accordingly then...
new_cb.setAttribute('transform', `translate(${xOffset}, ${yOffset})`)