Hello,
I have a WordPress website and have below problem:
How to move all inline scripts and styles into external files?
Thank you.
Hello,
I have a WordPress website and have below problem:
How to move all inline scripts and styles into external files?
Thank you.
Are you using a theme you’ve developed yourself or an off-the-shelf theme?
If it’s a free theme or one you have bought, then that could be problematic.
Sometimes it’s not practical to move all CSS and JS to external files, and for your JS, if you use inline elements such as onclick, you’ll need to change these to use event listeners before you can save them as external files.
It is a free theme.
No way to solve it?
The easiest option would be to add
unsafe-inline as a source to the Content Security Policy Header as suggested in the message you’ve got.