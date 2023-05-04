How to move a line?

HTML & CSS
1


How to make it so that there are three lines in the menu, where the second p is highlighted in blue, and now there are 4, but there were no changes in the head?

2

I don’t see a menu there. What am I missing?

3

:slight_smile: I didn’t see a menu either?

Are you talking about 3 lines of text in the h2? I don’t see 4 lines of text either?

If you want your heading to break at a certain point then you’d have to force the issue with breaks.

e.g.

<h2>Strategy. Design<br> Content. Technology<br>Development </h2>

Of course that means it won’t wrap normally so you’d probably need to use white-space:nowrap as well assuming that you always have enough room for three lines.

However I think you may be referring to something else.:slight_smile: