How to move a line?

How to make it so that there are three lines in the menu, where the second p is highlighted in blue, and now there are 4, but there were no changes in the head?
I don’t see a menu there. What am I missing?
1 Like
I didn’t see a menu either?
Are you talking about 3 lines of text in the h2? I don’t see 4 lines of text either?
If you want your heading to break at a certain point then you’d have to force the issue with breaks.
e.g.
<h2>Strategy. Design<br> Content. Technology<br>Development </h2>
Of course that means it won’t wrap normally so you’d probably need to use white-space:nowrap as well assuming that you always have enough room for three lines.
However I think you may be referring to something else.