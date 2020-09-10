How to modify left side menu hover on design html and CSS?

I work on angular 7 I need to modify design for menu on stackbliz as below ;

https://stackblitz.com/edit/create-1arrvm?file=app%2Fapp.component.html

my CSS as below :

nav:hover .forAnimate{ opacity: 1; } .wrapper{ background:#f1f1f1; width: 100%; border-top: 1px solid #d1b792; border-bottom: 1px solid #d1b792; } .accordion { background-color: #eee; color: #444; cursor: pointer; padding: 18px; width: 100%; border: none; text-align: left; outline: none; font-size: 15px; transition: 0.4s; } .active, .accordion:hover { background-color: #ccc; } .accordion:after { content: '\002B'; color: #777; font-weight: bold; float: right; margin-left: 5px; } .active:after { content: "\2212"; }

my picture below show me desired modification :

1- change hover to be suitable to selected cell .

2-make border between each category small border thin .

3- remove small space - between each selected cell menu .