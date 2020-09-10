How to modify left side menu hover on design html and CSS?

I work on angular 7 I need to modify design for menu on stackbliz as below ;
https://stackblitz.com/edit/create-1arrvm?file=app%2Fapp.component.html
my CSS as below :
nav:hover .forAnimate{
opacity: 1;
}
.wrapper{
background:#f1f1f1;
width: 100%;
border-top: 1px solid #d1b792;
border-bottom: 1px solid #d1b792;
}
.accordion {
background-color: #eee;
color: #444;
cursor: pointer;
padding: 18px;
width: 100%;
border: none;
text-align: left;
outline: none;
font-size: 15px;
transition: 0.4s;
}
.active, .accordion:hover {
background-color: #ccc;
}
.accordion:after {
content: '\002B';
color: #777;
font-weight: bold;
float: right;
margin-left: 5px;
}
.active:after {
content: "\2212";
}
my picture below show me desired modification :
1- change hover to be suitable to selected cell .
2-make border between each category small border thin .
3- remove small space - between each selected cell menu .