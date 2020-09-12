How to modify color inside SVG image?

toplisek: toplisek: So, only solution is to insert code inside CSS and force my above code?

The SVG code has to be within the HTML on the page.

Though there is a trick I sometimes use, to keep the SVG code in a separate, reusable file, if you are using PHP. I insert the SVG file as a PHP include. This will insert the SVG code in-line on the client side code, so CSS works, but it doesn’t appear in your server side source code, and the image remains an independant, reusable file, that can be modified in just one place, if need be.