How to merge arrays and use array_unique function to get unique values

#1

i have the following array :

Array ( [0] => 398 [1] => ) Array ( [0] => 397 [1] => ) Array ( [0] => [1] => )

through the code:

  $exp_up_id= explode("  ", $update_id1);
     //for ($x=0;$x<count($exp_up_id);$x++){
     foreach ($exp_up_id as $v) {
    $comma= $v.",";
    
    $exp= explode(",",$comma);
    
     print_r(array_unique($exp));}

what i want is to merge the array in to

Array( [0] => 398 [1] => 397 [2] => 400 [3]=> 397)

so that i can

use array_unique function

to get the unique values avoiding duplicate entries. How to do it in PHP can anybody help me with this.

#2

“How to merge arrays and use array_unique”

Well… have you considered array_merge?

#3

Oh sorry. It’s all 1 array to start with, but 2-dimensional, numerically indexed. I got you now. Threw me off with the title.
Are you only interested in the 0th element of the array, or are you wanting both elements of the original array? your OP is throwing me off because a ‘400’ and an extra ‘397’ appear out of nowhere.

Regardless, you should still be able to merge a 2-dimensional array using the splat operator:
array_merge(... $originalarray)