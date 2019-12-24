How to merge arrays and use array_unique function to get unique values

i have the following array :

Array ( [0] => 398 [1] => ) Array ( [0] => 397 [1] => ) Array ( [0] => [1] => )

through the code:

$exp_up_id= explode(" ", $update_id1); //for ($x=0;$x<count($exp_up_id);$x++){ foreach ($exp_up_id as $v) { $comma= $v.","; $exp= explode(",",$comma); print_r(array_unique($exp));}

what i want is to merge the array in to

Array( [0] => 398 [1] => 397 [2] => 400 [3]=> 397)

so that i can

use array_unique function

to get the unique values avoiding duplicate entries. How to do it in PHP can anybody help me with this.