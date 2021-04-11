How to match Two Password

It works for me when I use a test password of Pa$$w0rd

There are sites that let you test regular expressions against test inputs.

regex101 regex101: build, test, and debug regex Regular expression tester with syntax highlighting, explanation, cheat sheet for PHP/PCRE, Python, GO, JavaScript, Java. Features a regex quiz & library.

Nothing seems wrong with how the regular expression tests against your password.

Taking a closer look at the code I see the problem:

if (password1.match(password2)) {

password2 is not a regular expression, but the above code expects it to be one.

The match method is the wrong one to use there.

You should instead just do a comparison check of both passwords strings.