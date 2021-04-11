How to match Two Password

JavaScript
#1

Hello i am a beginner and started to learn Javascript…
i made a Userform with the help of Google but when i match ConfirmPassword to Password it does not match please show me where i am doing wrong in the below code:-

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">

<head>
    <!-- Required meta tags -->
    <meta charset="utf-8">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no">

    <!-- Bootstrap CSS -->
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.3.1/css/bootstrap.min.css"
        integrity="sha384-ggOyR0iXCbMQv3Xipma34MD+dH/1fQ784/j6cY/iJTQUOhcWr7x9JvoRxT2MZw1T" crossorigin="anonymous">

    <title>Hello, world!</title>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <title>UserForm Validation with the help of Regular Expression</title>
    <script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.3.1.slim.min.js"
        integrity="sha384-q8i/X+965DzO0rT7abK41JStQIAqVgRVzpbzo5smXKp4YfRvH+8abtTE1Pi6jizo"
        crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
    <script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/popper.js/1.14.7/umd/popper.min.js"
        integrity="sha384-UO2eT0CpHqdSJQ6hJty5KVphtPhzWj9WO1clHTMGa3JDZwrnQq4sF86dIHNDz0W1"
        crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
    <script src="https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.3.1/js/bootstrap.min.js"
        integrity="sha384-JjSmVgyd0p3pXB1rRibZUAYoIIy6OrQ6VrjIEaFf/nJGzIxFDsf4x0xIM+B07jRM"
        crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
</head>

<body>
    <h1 class="text-center bg-dark text-white">UserForm Registration with the help of Regular Expression</h1>
    <div class="container">
        <br>
        <form onsubmit="return validation()">

            <!-- Password -->
            <div class="form-group">
                <label>Password:</label>
                <input type="text" name="" id="inputpassword" class="form-control" placeholder="Password">
                <span id="spanpassword" class="text-danger font-weight-bold"></span>
            </div>

            <!-- ConfirmPassword -->
            <div class="form-group">
                <label>Confirm Password:</label>
                <input type="text" name="" id="inputconfirmpassword" class="form-control"
                    placeholder="Confirm Password">
                <span id="spanconfirmpassword" class="text-danger font-weight-bold"></span>
            </div>

            <!-- EmailAddress -->
            <div class="form-group">
                <label>Email Address:</label>
                <input type="text" name="" id="inputemail" class="form-control" placeholder="Email">
                <span id="spanemail" class="text-danger font-weight-bold"></span>
            </div>

            <br>
            <!-- submit <button> -->
            <input type="submit" name="" class="btn btn-primary">
        </form>
    </div>

    <script type="text/JavaScript">
    function validation(){
            var password1 = document.getElementById("inputpassword").value;
            var password2 = document.getElementById("inputconfirmpassword").value;
            var email1 = document.getElementById("inputemail").value;


            // Validate through RegularExpression
            var passwordcheck1 =/^(?=.*\d)(?=.*[a-z])(?=.*[A-Z])(?=.*[^a-zA-Z0-9])(?!.*\s).{8,15}$/;
            var emailcheck = /^[A-Za-z_]{3,}@[A-Za-z]{3,}[.]{1}[A-Za-z.]{2,6}$/;

if (passwordcheck1.test(password1)){
    document.getElementById("spanpassword").innerHTML="";
    }
    else{
    document.getElementById("spanpassword").innerHTML="Invalid Password";
    return false;
}

if(password1.match(password2)){
    document.getElementById("spanconfirmpassword").innerHTML="No password matched";
    }
    else {
    document.getElementById("spanconfirmpassword").innerHTML="Password matched";
    return false;
    }

if (emailcheck.test(email1)){
    document.getElementById("spanemail").innerHTML="";
    }
    else{
    document.getElementById("spanemail").innerHTML="Enter valid email address";
    return false;
}

   }
</script>

</body>

</html>```
#2

It works for me. https://jsfiddle.net/1vcashz0/

#3

Sir when i enter password in Password Box:- 123@Jet1
then i enter Confirm Password :- 123@Jet (showing password matched, although both password are not same) …plese fix it

#4

It works for me when I use a test password of Pa$$w0rd

There are sites that let you test regular expressions against test inputs.

Nothing seems wrong with how the regular expression tests against your password.

Taking a closer look at the code I see the problem:

  if (password1.match(password2)) {

password2 is not a regular expression, but the above code expects it to be one.
The match method is the wrong one to use there.

You should instead just do a comparison check of both passwords strings.

#5

Thanks for reply… if
if (password1.match(password2)) {
is a wrong method then which method i will use (i am a begineer)…Sir can you modify my code if possible

#6

Do you know how to use the === comparison?

#7

Do you know how to use the === comparison?
yes i know but nothing work for me…i dont know why …
i already used below code one by one but i get result Zero
“!==”
“===”
if (document.getElementById(“spanpassword”).value !==document.getElementById(“spanconfirmpassword”).value){

#8

You already have both of the passwords available as the variables named password1 and password2.

You don’t need to use getElementById techniques at all to get this working.

#9

Sir when i dont get desired output then i used different methods
problem is in Confirm Password…it giving me headache

i used
if (password1 !== password2){
document.getElementById(“spanconfirmpassword”).innerHTML="";
}
else{
document.getElementById(“spanconfirmpassword”).innerHTML=“Password not matched”;
}

#10

The first body part of that if statement is clearing the message. That I expect is happening because the passwords match, but in the condition part you are checking that they don’t match.

Just use === in the condition to compare the passwords and that should start working.

#11

Thankyou sir for give me right suggestion it is working “===”

1 Like