🚀 How to Master Sales Discussions & Close More Deals

Sales isn’t about pushing products—it’s about solving problems. Here’s how to lead high-impact sales discussions that build trust and drive action:

1. Start with Discovery, Not Pitch

  • Ask open-ended questions: “What’s your biggest challenge right now?”
  • Listen more than you talk. Uncover pain points before offering solutions.

2. Reframe Objections as Opportunities

  • “It’s too expensive”“What ROI would make this worth it?”
  • “I need to think”“What specifics do you need to decide?”

3. Create Urgency (Without Pressure)

  • Highlight loss aversion: “Many clients regret delaying this—let’s avoid that.”
  • Offer limited-time incentives (e.g., bonus support, discount).

4. Close with Clarity

  • Assume the sale: “Should we start with the 3-month or 6-month plan?”
  • Silence is powerful. Wait for their response.

Pro Tip: Mirror their language—it builds subconscious rapport.

:speech_balloon: Your Turn: What’s your go-to sales question? Drop it below! :backhand_index_pointing_down:

“I need to think” is an objection?
“Highlight loss aversion”?
“Assume the sale”?

Jeezus you’re pushy.
How to turn me off from any sales pitch in 4 easy points.