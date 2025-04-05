How to Market a Boutique Real Estate Brand in a Luxury Market?

Hey everyone,

I’m helping a boutique real estate agency that specializes in luxury properties in mountain resort towns like Aspen and Breckenridge. We’re competing against big-name brokerages with deep pockets, so we’re looking for smart, cost-effective marketing strategies to stand out, especially online.

A few things we’re considering:

Local SEO (especially Google Business Profile)

Story-driven blog content that highlights neighborhoods and lifestyle

Strategic use of social (Reels + YouTube Shorts)

Building referral funnels with local businesses

Would love to hear from anyone who’s done real estate marketing in niche or high-end markets. What’s actually worked for you? Any mistakes we should avoid?

Thanks in advance!