How to Market a Boutique Real Estate Brand in a Luxury Market?

Hey everyone,
I’m helping a boutique real estate agency that specializes in luxury properties in mountain resort towns like Aspen and Breckenridge. We’re competing against big-name brokerages with deep pockets, so we’re looking for smart, cost-effective marketing strategies to stand out, especially online.
A few things we’re considering:
- Local SEO (especially Google Business Profile)
- Story-driven blog content that highlights neighborhoods and lifestyle
- Strategic use of social (Reels + YouTube Shorts)
- Building referral funnels with local businesses
Would love to hear from anyone who’s done real estate marketing in niche or high-end markets. What’s actually worked for you? Any mistakes we should avoid?
Thanks in advance!