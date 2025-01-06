How to manage user deposits on website and escrow (for temporary (tournament) challenges)

I need to make platform where users would be able to deposit money in their account. And with that money on their account, they can use, to make tournaments or matches , where they put in how much money want to put on the the table (for challenge). Way gamersaloon.com works, for game competitions where people earn/lose money by winning/losing games with each other, be it 1v1, team, or tournament .

So on my website, I need to have somewhere where I will store user money in their accounts securely.

As well, hold temporary funds (like escrow), until people win/lose match on videogame. So it can be given to user who won. And now that person, have that money in their accounts.

And it should be automatic payment (with possibility of manual admin review if there’s mismatch of reported scores).

As well withdrawal for those users, to be easy as well.

Thanks for any help, and guidance for right direction