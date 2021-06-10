How to manage updated Composer inside Laravel

I have tried to execute a command (locally) but an error occurs.
How to avoid this error?
composer self-update --2
It is pushed an error:
[Symfony\Component\Console\Exception\RuntimeException]
The “–2” option does not exist.
I’m guessing your composer is so old I doesn’t know about version 2 yet.
Try running
composer self-update first so you’ll get a newer version that does know about composer 2 and then run
composer self-update --2