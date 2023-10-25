How to manage JavaScript and PHP injects but compresed?

I have also PHP injects inside JavaScript, but need compressed file.

How to manage PHP and min. JavaScript file? If it is pure JS file it is easy but Javascript contains also PHP injects inside JavaScript format.

An example:

      var temp = '<?php echo $data; ?>';
That was a lot of word salad.

What are you trying to do?

This is something done in the 80th but noadays you should never ever mix up JavaScript and PHP

If you compress JavaScript file inside JS file, it is easy (.js). But if you try to compress JavaScript format which contains PHP, it is not pure JavaScript anymore. So, how to manage and get JS file into one row? can be used a tool for this option?

If you compress JavaScript file inside JS file, it is easy (.js). But if you try to compress JavaScript format which contains PHP, it is not pure JavaScript anymore. So, how to manage and get JS file into one row? Can be used a tool for this option which detects PHP injects?

So you want to minify your Javascript. Which contains a php line.
There’s no change. neither php nor javascript care about extraneous white space.

Thank you for the message. I will test a tool as output is formatted regardless of input.

I have tested and it is like I thought. If there is pure JavaScript programming code it will be compressed. An example: https://jscompress.com/
But if you put programming code compressor tools can not decide what are injects. Can be solved this option using PHP code for the compressed code?

An example for injects error: Unexpected token: operator «<» (line: 102, col: 52)

         const htmlInjects = `
         <div>
         <h5 class="">Enrollment</h5>
         <p class=""><b>Price : </b>${budget} &usd;</đ>
The solution to your issue here is to stop trying to mix your PHP and JavaScript code. Write pure JavaScript code, and access whatever data you need from PHP another way (fetch, data attributes, hidden inputs, etc).