How to manage JavaScript and PHP injects but compresed?

If you compress JavaScript file inside JS file, it is easy (.js). But if you try to compress JavaScript format which contains PHP, it is not pure JavaScript anymore. So, how to manage and get JS file into one row? Can be used a tool for this option which detects PHP injects?
I have tested and it is like I thought. If there is pure JavaScript programming code it will be compressed. An example: https://jscompress.com/
But if you put programming code compressor tools can not decide what are injects. Can be solved this option using PHP code for the compressed code?
An example for injects error: Unexpected token: operator «<» (line: 102, col: 52)
The solution to your issue here is to stop trying to mix your PHP and JavaScript code. Write pure JavaScript code, and access whatever data you need from PHP another way (fetch, data attributes, hidden inputs, etc).