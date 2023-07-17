How to manage battery health in iphone

If you want to store your device long term, two key factors will affect the overall health of your battery: the environmental temperature and the percentage of charge on the battery when it’s powered down for storage. Therefore, we recommend the following:
- Do not fully charge or fully discharge your device’s battery — charge it to around 50 per cent. If you store a device when its battery is fully discharged, the battery could fall into a deep discharge state, which renders it incapable of holding a charge. Conversely, if you store it fully charged for an extended period of time, the battery may lose some capacity, leading to shorter battery life.
- Power down the device to avoid additional battery use.
- Place your device in a cool, moisture-free environment that’s less than 32° C (90° F).
- If you plan to store your device for longer than six months, charge it to 50 per cent every six months.
- Enable Low Power Mode.