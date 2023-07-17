How to manage battery health in iphone

If you want to store your device long term, two key factors will affect the overall health of your battery: the environmental temperature and the percentage of charge on the battery when it’s powered down for storage. Therefore, we recommend the following:

Do not fully charge or fully discharge your device’s battery — charge it to around 50 per cent. If you store a device when its battery is fully discharged, the battery could fall into a deep discharge state, which renders it incapable of holding a charge. Conversely, if you store it fully charged for an extended period of time, the battery may lose some capacity, leading to shorter battery life.

Power down the device to avoid additional battery use.

Place your device in a cool, moisture-free environment that’s less than 32° C (90° F).

If you plan to store your device for longer than six months, charge it to 50 per cent every six months.

Enable Low Power Mode.