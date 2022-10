Hi,

If I want visited links to be the same colour as unvisited ie var(–navtext), but both to have text-decoration: none; how would I go about this in CSS?

I also want the text to be coloured var(–linkHoverColor) on hover

I have html:

<nav> <a href="image01.php">< Previous</a> <a href="index.php">Home</a> <a href="image03.php">Next ></a> </nav>

and CSS

a{ text-decoration: none!important; } a:hover { color: var(--linkHoverColor); } a:visited { text-decoration: none color: var(--navText)!important; } a.nav{ font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-weight: 600; color: var(--navText); padding: 10px; display: flex; }

but visited links are showing up purple (?browser default).

I have tried to avoid using !important but this kept coming up when I was Googling around this issue.

Thank you.