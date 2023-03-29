How to make the “input” the same width as the “a-lot-of-positivity” class, in absolute position?

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <style> div{ height: 50%; width: 100%; background: green; } .happiness{ margin: 10%; width: 80%; color:#fff; } .a-lot-of-positivity{ margin: 5%; width: 90%; height: 15vw; background: yellow; } input{ position: absolute; } </style> </head> <body> <div class="happiness"> <h1>Peace and love</h1> <div>Lots of energy, peace and positivity. <span>Much happiness</span> <div class="a-lot-of-positivity"> <input type="text"> </div> </div> </div> </body> </html>