How to make the “input” the same width as the “a-lot-of-positivity” class, in absolute position?
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<style>
div{
height: 50%;
width: 100%;
background: green;
}
.happiness{
margin: 10%;
width: 80%;
color:#fff;
}
.a-lot-of-positivity{
margin: 5%;
width: 90%;
height: 15vw;
background: yellow;
}
input{
position: absolute;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="happiness">
<h1>Peace and love</h1>
<div>Lots of energy, peace and positivity.
<span>Much happiness</span>
<div class="a-lot-of-positivity">
<input type="text">
</div>
</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>