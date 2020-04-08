How to make text appear when hovering over image?

#1

Hi, guys. I have a school project in which I have to create every continent [with css and html], with its countries and their borders. I can create the continent and the borders between the countries, but I also need to create a Text Box, which has to appear when hovering over each country. The text in the box should be very concise, for example: the name of the country on the top, population, GDP, total area, official languages. I will leave a picture so you can see what I mean exactly.
I will be really happy if someone can help me!
Have a nice day!

95cfeb5aff70d590f3c007bfa855d5ab
95cfeb5aff70d590f3c007bfa855d5ab1904×934 107 KB

#2

That’s no trivial task and you would be better off using a pre-made script to do this.

Something like this perhaps.

https://www.cssscript.com/demo/interactive-svg-world-map/
http://www.outsharked.com/imagemapster/default.aspx?demos.html#usa

SVG allows you to create irregular shaped objects and then you can hover these areas and show a text element.

https://www.johns-jokes.com/downloads/sp-h/jb-svg-tooltips/svg-chart-tooltip-hover-001.php

You could create an img map for an html image but then you would need js to create the hover effect.

#3

I’m not sure that this will help much as it uses an image for the map, but here is an example using an image map, something I created almost 20 years ago.

The title tags could be styled to provide multi-line information.