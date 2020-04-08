Hi, guys. I have a school project in which I have to create every continent [with css and html], with its countries and their borders. I can create the continent and the borders between the countries, but I also need to create a Text Box, which has to appear when hovering over each country. The text in the box should be very concise, for example: the name of the country on the top, population, GDP, total area, official languages. I will leave a picture so you can see what I mean exactly.
I will be really happy if someone can help me!
Have a nice day!
How to make text appear when hovering over image?
That’s no trivial task and you would be better off using a pre-made script to do this.
Something like this perhaps.
https://www.cssscript.com/demo/interactive-svg-world-map/
http://www.outsharked.com/imagemapster/default.aspx?demos.html#usa
SVG allows you to create irregular shaped objects and then you can hover these areas and show a text element.
https://www.johns-jokes.com/downloads/sp-h/jb-svg-tooltips/svg-chart-tooltip-hover-001.php
You could create an img map for an html image but then you would need js to create the hover effect.
I’m not sure that this will help much as it uses an image for the map, but here is an example using an image map, something I created almost 20 years ago.
The title tags could be styled to provide multi-line information.