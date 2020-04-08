How to make text appear when hovering over image?

That’s no trivial task and you would be better off using a pre-made script to do this.

Something like this perhaps.

https://www.cssscript.com/demo/interactive-svg-world-map/

http://www.outsharked.com/imagemapster/default.aspx?demos.html#usa

SVG allows you to create irregular shaped objects and then you can hover these areas and show a text element.

https://www.johns-jokes.com/downloads/sp-h/jb-svg-tooltips/svg-chart-tooltip-hover-001.php

You could create an img map for an html image but then you would need js to create the hover effect.