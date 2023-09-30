How to make <td> wrap but not left or right stretchable

TIA ,
I tried
td {
border: 1px solid gray;
word-wrap: break-word;
vertical-align: top;
max-width: 49%;
}
But [td] still stretches
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=Edge">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<title>
file:///C:/PureBasic-myApps/vmProjects/BUTTONS/Line-By-Line/Line-By-Line-Folder/Create-INDEX/CompareStuff_Copy(1).html
https://vmars.us/ShowMe/CompareStuff_Copy(1).html
</title>
<style>
html,
body {
margin: 1em;
}
table {
width: 800px; /* 800px, 1000px - it's up to you - instead of 100% */
font: 400 .8rem/1.1 system-ui, monospace;
text-align: left;
border-collapse: collapse;
margin-bottom: 1rem;
margin-inline: auto; /* table centered horizontally */
}
th, td {
width: 49%;
padding: .5rem;
}
td {
border: 1px solid gray;
word-wrap: break-word;
vertical-align: top;
max-width: 49%;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<h4 style="text-align:center;">CompareStuff_Copy(1).html</h4>
<table contenteditable>
<tbody>
<tr>
<td>
1
</td>
<td>
2
</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>
3
</td>
<td>
4
</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>
5
</td>
<td>
6
</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
</body>
</html>
To see it in action it copy this:
[https://www.purebasic.com/documentation/regularexpression/matchregularexpression.html](https://www.purebasic.com/documentation/regularexpression/matchregularexpression.html )
into here:
[https://vmars.us/ShowMe/CompareStuff_Copy(1).html]
Pls , how can I fix this ?
Thanks for your Help…