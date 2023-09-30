How to make <td> wrap but not left or right stretchable

HTML & CSS
TIA ,
I tried

        td {
         border: 1px solid gray;
         word-wrap: break-word;
         vertical-align: top;
 		max-width: 49%;
       }

But [td] still stretches


<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
  <head>
    <meta charset="utf-8">
    <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=Edge">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
 
    <title>
file:///C:/PureBasic-myApps/vmProjects/BUTTONS/Line-By-Line/Line-By-Line-Folder/Create-INDEX/CompareStuff_Copy(1).html
https://vmars.us/ShowMe/CompareStuff_Copy(1).html
    </title>

    <style>
      html,
      body {
        margin: 1em;
      }
table {
  width: 800px; /* 800px, 1000px - it's up to you - instead of 100% */
  font: 400 .8rem/1.1 system-ui, monospace;
  text-align: left;
  border-collapse: collapse;
  margin-bottom: 1rem;
  margin-inline: auto; /* table centered horizontally */
}
      th, td {
        width: 49%;
        padding: .5rem;
      }
      td {
        border: 1px solid gray;
        word-wrap: break-word;
        vertical-align: top;
		max-width: 49%;
      }
    </style>
  </head>
  <body>
<h4 style="text-align:center;">CompareStuff_Copy(1).html</h4>
    <table contenteditable>
      <tbody>
        <tr>
          <td>
            1 
          </td>
          <td>
            2
          </td>
        </tr>
        <tr>
          <td>
            3
          </td>
          <td>
            4
          </td>
        </tr>
        <tr>
          <td>
            5
          </td>
          <td>
            6
          </td>
        </tr>
      </tbody>
    </table>

  </body>
</html>
To see it in action it copy this:
 [https://www.purebasic.com/documentation/regularexpression/matchregularexpression.html](https://www.purebasic.com/documentation/regularexpression/matchregularexpression.html ) 

 into here:
 [https://vmars.us/ShowMe/CompareStuff_Copy(1).html]

Pls , how can I fix this ?
Thanks for your Help…