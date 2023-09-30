How to make <td> wrap but not left or right stretchable

TIA ,

I tried

td { border: 1px solid gray; word-wrap: break-word; vertical-align: top; max-width: 49%; }

But [td] still stretches

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=Edge"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1"> <title> file:///C:/PureBasic-myApps/vmProjects/BUTTONS/Line-By-Line/Line-By-Line-Folder/Create-INDEX/CompareStuff_Copy(1).html https://vmars.us/ShowMe/CompareStuff_Copy(1).html </title> <style> html, body { margin: 1em; } table { width: 800px; /* 800px, 1000px - it's up to you - instead of 100% */ font: 400 .8rem/1.1 system-ui, monospace; text-align: left; border-collapse: collapse; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-inline: auto; /* table centered horizontally */ } th, td { width: 49%; padding: .5rem; } td { border: 1px solid gray; word-wrap: break-word; vertical-align: top; max-width: 49%; } </style> </head> <body> <h4 style="text-align:center;">CompareStuff_Copy(1).html</h4> <table contenteditable> <tbody> <tr> <td> 1 </td> <td> 2 </td> </tr> <tr> <td> 3 </td> <td> 4 </td> </tr> <tr> <td> 5 </td> <td> 6 </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </body> </html>

To see it in action it copy this: [https://www.purebasic.com/documentation/regularexpression/matchregularexpression.html](https://www.purebasic.com/documentation/regularexpression/matchregularexpression.html ) into here: [https://vmars.us/ShowMe/CompareStuff_Copy(1).html]

Pls , how can I fix this ?

Thanks for your Help…