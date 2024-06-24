How to make table with flexbox rows

Issue I’m facing, is that I can’t keep it aligned with each column.
And for it not to deviate from it, even though some fields are bigger or smaller.
It should wrap in same column if it’s too long text…

I tried with grid, but it’s much harder to make thses

lines

This is code:

component Top50.jsx


const Top50 = ({ rank, name, age, country, email, phone, user_type }) => {
  return (
    <>
      {user_type === "NP" ? (
        <>
          <div className="flex justify-between items-center gap-2">
            <div>
              <p>{rank}</p>
            </div>
            <div>
              <p className="cursor-pointer select-none text-gray_first">
                Update Rank ✏️
              </p>
            </div>
          </div>
        </>
      ) : (
        <div className="flex justify-between items-center gap-2">
          <div>
            <p>{rank}</p>
          </div>
        </div>
      )}

      <p>{name}</p>
      <p>{age}</p>

      <p>{country}</p>
      <p>{email}</p>
      <p>{phone}</p>

    </> 
  );
};

export { Top50 };


------------------





// This shows only to National President user_type...
import { HeaderMyProfile } from "./HeaderMyProfile";

import { Others } from "./Elections/Others";
import { Top50 } from "./Elections/Top50";

import MenuItem from "@mui/material/MenuItem";
import Select from "@mui/material/Select";
import InputLabel from "@mui/material/InputLabel";
import FormControl from "@mui/material/FormControl";

import { useState, useEffect } from "react";

const Elections = () => {
  const [userData, setUserData] = useState(null);
  const [currentUserType, setCurrentUserType] = useState(null); // so it can show different fields , and reuse components

  useEffect(() => {
    // this is the one that will be edited, as we input (onChange) input fields. this is the one we upload to backend (as a whole)
    const storedData =
      localStorage.getItem("authTokens") ||
      sessionStorage.getItem("authTokens");
    if (storedData) {
      var userJson = JSON.parse(storedData);

      setUserData(userJson);
      setCurrentUserType(userJson.data.user_type);
    }
  }, []);

  // the ones that are in 50
  // TODO, this one, you fill up, by filter, and by database (that all goes in filter)
  const top50Users = [
    {
      rank: 1,
      name: "John Doe",
      age: 30,
      country: "USA",
      email: "john.doe@example.com",
      phone: "123-456-7890",
    },
    {
      rank: 2,
      name: "Jane Smith",
      age: 25,
      country: "Canada",
      email: "jane.smith@example.com",
      phone: "987-654-3210",
    },
  ];

  const otherUsers = [
    {
      rank: 3,
      name: "John Doe",
      age: 30,
      country: "USA",
      email: "john.doe@example.com",
      phone: "123-456-7890",
    },
    {
      rank: 4,
      name: "Jane Smith",
      age: 25,
      country: "Canada",
      email: "jane.smith@example.com",
      phone: "987-654-3210",
    },
  ];

  const [selectedRole, setSelectedRole] = useState("AH");

  const handleChangeRole = (event) => {
    setSelectedRole(event.target.value);
  };

  return (
    <>
      <HeaderMyProfile />

      <div className="flex m-0 flex-col">
        <FormControl
          variant="standard"
          sx={{ m: 1, minWidth: 120 }}
          className="m-4 ml-0 mb-1"

        >
          <InputLabel style={{ color: "#232323" }} id="roleDropdowns">
            <b>Selecting</b>
          </InputLabel>
          <Select
            labelId="roleDropdowns"
            value={selectedRole}
            onChange={handleChangeRole}
            className="w-[200px]"
            style={{ color: "#000"   }}
          >
            <MenuItem value={"AH"}>Athletes</MenuItem>
            <MenuItem value={"GP"}>Global President</MenuItem>
            <MenuItem value={"RS"}>Referee & support</MenuItem>
          </Select>
        </FormControl>
      </div>


      <div className="mt-8">
       
        <div className="flex justify-evenly items-center font-bold mb-4">
          <p>Rank</p>
          <p>Name</p>
          <p>Age</p>

          <p>Country</p>
          <p>Email</p>
          <p>Phone</p>
        </div>
        <hr />

        
         {top50Users.map((user, index) => (
          <>
            <div
              key={index}
              className="flex justify-between items-center mb-2 mt-2 ml-8 mr-8 "
            >
              <Top50
                rank={user.rank}
                name={user.name}
                age={user.age}
                country={user.country}
                email={user.email}
                phone={user.phone}
                user_type={currentUserType}
              />
            </div>
            <hr />
          </>
        ))}
        <div className="border-b-2 border-red_first "></div>




        {otherUsers.map((user, index) => (
          <>
            <div
              key={index}
              className="flex justify-evenly items-center mb-2 mt-2 ml-8 mr-8 "
            >
              <Others
                rank={user.rank}
                name={user.name}
                age={user.age}
                country={user.country}
                email={user.email}
                phone={user.phone}
                user_type={"ah"}
              />
            </div>
            <hr />
          </>
        ))}
        


      </div>

      <p className="m-2">
        You are selecting the athletes to compete in the next games. The{" "}
        <span className="text-red_first">top 50</span> athletes in the list will
        be chosen to participate in the games. Use the Update Rank feature to
        increase or decrease the rank of each athlete.
      </p>
    </>
  );
};

export { Elections }
It 's a table, so use a table element.
That’s what the table element is for.

Flex only works in one dimension - X OR Y. If you want synchronizations on two axis, you have to use grid.