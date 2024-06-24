How to make table with flexbox rows

Issue I’m facing, is that I can’t keep it aligned with each column.
And for it not to deviate from it, even though some fields are bigger or smaller.
It should wrap in same column if it’s too long text…
I tried with grid, but it’s much harder to make thses
lines
This is code:
component Top50.jsx
const Top50 = ({ rank, name, age, country, email, phone, user_type }) => {
return (
<>
{user_type === "NP" ? (
<>
<div className="flex justify-between items-center gap-2">
<div>
<p>{rank}</p>
</div>
<div>
<p className="cursor-pointer select-none text-gray_first">
Update Rank ✏️
</p>
</div>
</div>
</>
) : (
<div className="flex justify-between items-center gap-2">
<div>
<p>{rank}</p>
</div>
</div>
)}
<p>{name}</p>
<p>{age}</p>
<p>{country}</p>
<p>{email}</p>
<p>{phone}</p>
</>
);
};
export { Top50 };
------------------
// This shows only to National President user_type...
import { HeaderMyProfile } from "./HeaderMyProfile";
import { Others } from "./Elections/Others";
import { Top50 } from "./Elections/Top50";
import MenuItem from "@mui/material/MenuItem";
import Select from "@mui/material/Select";
import InputLabel from "@mui/material/InputLabel";
import FormControl from "@mui/material/FormControl";
import { useState, useEffect } from "react";
const Elections = () => {
const [userData, setUserData] = useState(null);
const [currentUserType, setCurrentUserType] = useState(null); // so it can show different fields , and reuse components
useEffect(() => {
// this is the one that will be edited, as we input (onChange) input fields. this is the one we upload to backend (as a whole)
const storedData =
localStorage.getItem("authTokens") ||
sessionStorage.getItem("authTokens");
if (storedData) {
var userJson = JSON.parse(storedData);
setUserData(userJson);
setCurrentUserType(userJson.data.user_type);
}
}, []);
// the ones that are in 50
// TODO, this one, you fill up, by filter, and by database (that all goes in filter)
const top50Users = [
{
rank: 1,
name: "John Doe",
age: 30,
country: "USA",
email: "john.doe@example.com",
phone: "123-456-7890",
},
{
rank: 2,
name: "Jane Smith",
age: 25,
country: "Canada",
email: "jane.smith@example.com",
phone: "987-654-3210",
},
];
const otherUsers = [
{
rank: 3,
name: "John Doe",
age: 30,
country: "USA",
email: "john.doe@example.com",
phone: "123-456-7890",
},
{
rank: 4,
name: "Jane Smith",
age: 25,
country: "Canada",
email: "jane.smith@example.com",
phone: "987-654-3210",
},
];
const [selectedRole, setSelectedRole] = useState("AH");
const handleChangeRole = (event) => {
setSelectedRole(event.target.value);
};
return (
<>
<HeaderMyProfile />
<div className="flex m-0 flex-col">
<FormControl
variant="standard"
sx={{ m: 1, minWidth: 120 }}
className="m-4 ml-0 mb-1"
>
<InputLabel style={{ color: "#232323" }} id="roleDropdowns">
<b>Selecting</b>
</InputLabel>
<Select
labelId="roleDropdowns"
value={selectedRole}
onChange={handleChangeRole}
className="w-[200px]"
style={{ color: "#000" }}
>
<MenuItem value={"AH"}>Athletes</MenuItem>
<MenuItem value={"GP"}>Global President</MenuItem>
<MenuItem value={"RS"}>Referee & support</MenuItem>
</Select>
</FormControl>
</div>
<div className="mt-8">
<div className="flex justify-evenly items-center font-bold mb-4">
<p>Rank</p>
<p>Name</p>
<p>Age</p>
<p>Country</p>
<p>Email</p>
<p>Phone</p>
</div>
<hr />
{top50Users.map((user, index) => (
<>
<div
key={index}
className="flex justify-between items-center mb-2 mt-2 ml-8 mr-8 "
>
<Top50
rank={user.rank}
name={user.name}
age={user.age}
country={user.country}
email={user.email}
phone={user.phone}
user_type={currentUserType}
/>
</div>
<hr />
</>
))}
<div className="border-b-2 border-red_first "></div>
{otherUsers.map((user, index) => (
<>
<div
key={index}
className="flex justify-evenly items-center mb-2 mt-2 ml-8 mr-8 "
>
<Others
rank={user.rank}
name={user.name}
age={user.age}
country={user.country}
email={user.email}
phone={user.phone}
user_type={"ah"}
/>
</div>
<hr />
</>
))}
</div>
<p className="m-2">
You are selecting the athletes to compete in the next games. The{" "}
<span className="text-red_first">top 50</span> athletes in the list will
be chosen to participate in the games. Use the Update Rank feature to
increase or decrease the rank of each athlete.
</p>
</>
);
};
export { Elections }