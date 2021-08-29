How to make slider position remain in the last selected position

Hi,
I want to have my slider position remain in the last selected position but the slider gets back to the default position. I think it is due to new page redirection not sure. Can anybody help how to make the slider remain in the selected position? Below is the code I am using.
<html>
<head>
<title>Slider Page</title>
</head>
<body>
<p>Slider</p>
<form action="/Npage" method="POST" id="myform">
<input type="range" name="slider_name" min="0" max="100" value="0" id="myrange"></br>
<p>Value: <span id="Val"></span></p></br>
</form>
<script>
let in = document.getElementById("myrange"),
out = document.getElementById("Val");
o.innerHTML = i.value;
in.oninput = function(){
out.innerHTML = in.value;
}
in.onmouseup = function () {
document.getElementById("myform").submit();
}
</script>
thanks