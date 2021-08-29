How to make slider position remain in the last selected position

Hi,

I want to have my slider position remain in the last selected position but the slider gets back to the default position. I think it is due to new page redirection not sure. Can anybody help how to make the slider remain in the selected position? Below is the code I am using.

<html> <head> <title>Slider Page</title> </head> <body> <p>Slider</p> <form action="/Npage" method="POST" id="myform"> <input type="range" name="slider_name" min="0" max="100" value="0" id="myrange"></br> <p>Value: <span id="Val"></span></p></br> </form> <script> let in = document.getElementById("myrange"), out = document.getElementById("Val"); o.innerHTML = i.value; in.oninput = function(){ out.innerHTML = in.value; } in.onmouseup = function () { document.getElementById("myform").submit(); } </script>

thanks