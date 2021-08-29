How to make slider position remain in the last selected position

#1

Hi,
I want to have my slider position remain in the last selected position but the slider gets back to the default position. I think it is due to new page redirection not sure. Can anybody help how to make the slider remain in the selected position? Below is the code I am using.

<html>
  <head>
    <title>Slider Page</title>
  </head>
  <body>
    <p>Slider</p>
    <form action="/Npage" method="POST" id="myform">
      <input type="range" name="slider_name" min="0" max="100" value="0" id="myrange"></br>
      <p>Value: <span id="Val"></span></p></br>
    </form>

    <script>
  let in = document.getElementById("myrange"),
    out = document.getElementById("Val");

    o.innerHTML = i.value;

    in.oninput = function(){
    out.innerHTML = in.value;
    }

   in.onmouseup = function () {
      document.getElementById("myform").submit();
    }
</script>

thanks