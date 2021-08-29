How to make slider position remain in the last selected position

Yeah the form submission is going to make the element reset itself. You have to remember that form controls are client side elements and so don’t naturally persist their values between page reloads. What you can do is have JavaScript, on form submission, read the value of your slider and store the value somewhere like localStorage or sessionStorage . Then when the page reloads, have the page read the localStorage value and set the slider back to the original value. Below is a link to learn about localStorage and sessionStorage and how you can use it to save values between page refreshes.

developer.mozilla.org Window.localStorage - Web APIs | MDN The localStorage read-only property of the window interface allows you to access a Storage object for the Document's origin; the stored data is saved across browser sessions.

developer.mozilla.org Window.sessionStorage - Web APIs | MDN The read-only sessionStorage property accesses a session Storage object for the current origin. sessionStorage is similar to localStorage; the difference is that while data in localStorage doesn't expire, data in sessionStorage is ...

Hopefully you get the idea and can use these to achieve your desired result.