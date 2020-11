Hello,

If Firefox 81.0.2 under Kubuntu 18 in browsers console all outputs are filtered, if search value entered,

but I want to find first found string in search mode, not filter.

Example if my my app there are lines:

console.log('+++retrieveAppDictionaries paramsArray::') console.log(paramsArray)

actually I want to see output of data var, but it is hidden as it works as filter:



If there is a way to make it work in search mode ?

Thanks!