How to make QR CODE

I’m trying to put these inside the QR CODE.

#2

Download http://phpqrcode.sourceforge.net/
There are lots of examples and documentation but I made this sample page based off the index sample page and your form. Your form input are strung together like so in my sample.

$data = $_REQUEST['property_type']."\n";
$data .= $_REQUEST['location']."\n";
$data .= $_REQUEST['size']."\n";

Their sample form had selections ECC for error correction level (quality) and size (pixel virtual multiplier) I added those inputs to the form… Not required if you don’t want them remove.
Note: As you already had an input named size, I renamed their input to Pointsize.
My Sample

<?php
/////////////////////////////////////
//Set defaults
$errorCorrectionLevel = 'L';
$matrixPointSize = 4;

if($_SERVER["REQUEST_METHOD"] == "POST" && isset($_POST['register_btn'])):
	/*
	echo "<pre>";
	print_r($_POST); 
	echo "</pre>";
	*/	 
 
	//set it to writable location, a place for temp generated PNG files
	$PNG_TEMP_DIR = dirname(__FILE__).DIRECTORY_SEPARATOR.'temp'.DIRECTORY_SEPARATOR;
	
	//html PNG location prefix
	$PNG_WEB_DIR = 'temp/';
	
	include "phpqrcode/qrlib.php";    
	
	//ofcourse we need rights to create temp dir
	if (!file_exists($PNG_TEMP_DIR))
	    mkdir($PNG_TEMP_DIR);    
	
	$filename = $PNG_TEMP_DIR.'test.png'; 
	/////////////////////////////////////

	if (isset($_REQUEST['level']) && in_array($_REQUEST['level'], array('L','M','Q','H'))):
        $errorCorrectionLevel = $_REQUEST['level'];  
	endif;  

    if (isset($_REQUEST['Pointsize'])):
        $matrixPointSize = min(max((int)$_REQUEST['Pointsize'], 1), 10);
	endif;
	
	if((!empty($_REQUEST['property_type']) && in_array($_REQUEST['property_type'], array('TBA1','TBA2','TBA3'))) && !empty($_REQUEST['location']) && !empty($_REQUEST['size'])):	
		$data = $_REQUEST['property_type']."\n";
	    $data .= $_REQUEST['location']."\n";
	    $data .= $_REQUEST['size']."\n";
		$filename = $PNG_TEMP_DIR.'test'.md5($data.'|'.$errorCorrectionLevel.'|'.$matrixPointSize).'.png';        
		QRcode::png($data, $filename, $errorCorrectionLevel, $matrixPointSize, 2);
	endif;
endif;

?>
<html>
<head>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="css/bootstrap.css">
<style type="text/css">
.myselects {
	height: 34px; 
	padding: 6px 12px; 
	font-size: 14px; 
	line-height: 1.428571429; 
	background-color: #ffffff;
	border: 1px solid #cccccc;
	border-radius: 4px;
}
</style>
</head>
<body> 

	<?php
	if(!empty($PNG_WEB_DIR) && !empty($filename) && file_exists($PNG_WEB_DIR.basename($filename))):
	 
		echo '<div class="container mt-3">'."\r";
			echo '<img src="'.$PNG_WEB_DIR.basename($filename).'" /><hr/>'."\r";
		echo '</div>'."\r";
	
	endif;
	?>
	<form action="" method="post">
		<div class="container mt-3">
			<label><i class="fa fa-building"></i>Property Type</label>
			<select name="property_type" class="form-control" required ="required" >
				<option value="" > ~ Select Address ~ </option>
				<option value="TBA1">TBA1</option>
				<option value="TBA2">TBA2</option>
				<option value="TBA3">TBA3</option>
			</select>
		</div>
		<div class="container mt-3">
			<label><i class=fa fa-map-marker></i>Location</label>
			<input type="text" name="location" class="form-control" required ="required">
		</div>
		<div class="container mt-3">
			<label><i class=fa fa-map-marker></i>Size</label>
			<input type="text" name="size" class="form-control" required ="required">
		</div>
		<div class="container mb-3 mt-3" style="margin-top:2px;">			
			<?php 
			//Note: You use or remove these Sizing options if you wish  
			
			echo '<label><i class=fa fa-map-marker></i>ECC:</label>&nbsp;<select name="level" class="myselects">
				<option value="L"'.(($errorCorrectionLevel=='L')?' selected':'').'>L - smallest</option>
				<option value="M"'.(($errorCorrectionLevel=='M')?' selected':'').'>M</option>
				<option value="Q"'.(($errorCorrectionLevel=='Q')?' selected':'').'>Q</option>
				<option value="H"'.(($errorCorrectionLevel=='H')?' selected':'').'>H - best</option>
			</select>&nbsp;
			<label><i class=fa fa-map-marker></i>Point Size:</label>&nbsp;<select name="Pointsize" class="myselects">'."\r";
			for($i=1;$i<=10;$i++)
				echo '<option value="'.$i.'"'.(($matrixPointSize==$i)?' selected':'').'>'.$i.'</option>'."\r";
			echo '</select>&nbsp;'."\r";
			?>
			<button type="submit" class="btn btn-primary float-right" name="register_btn" style="float:right">Submit</button>
		</div>
	</form>
</body>
</html>

Which looks like this

#3

Is it possible to insert this QR code in database?

#4

As that code seems to generate a png file, you have the option to store that png directly in the database, or store a pointer to it’s filename in a suitable images folder. Wouldn’t it be as easy to re-generate it when it’s needed, though? I guess it depends on the application.

#5

I agree, that in most cases when uploading a file it would be placed into a directory and what is saved into the DB would then be the name of the file. I believe OP wishes the image stored as longblob based on other threads.
This code defines the $data, defines the path where the image will be saved as $filename and then creates that QR png image.

		$data = 'Property Type: ' .$_REQUEST['property_type']."\n";
	    $data .= 'Location: ' .$_REQUEST['location']."\n";
	    $data .= 'Size: ' .$_REQUEST['size']."\n";
		$filename = $PNG_TEMP_DIR.'test'.md5($data.'|'.$errorCorrectionLevel.'|'.$matrixPointSize).'.png'; 
		QRcode::png($data, $filename, $errorCorrectionLevel, $matrixPointSize, 2);

You COULD use the same code you used on the “other” image upload page which looks a lot like this.


		$imgData = addslashes(file_get_contents($filename));
		$imageProperties = getimageSize($filename);
		
		$sql = "INSERT INTO trial (imageType ,imageData, user_id)
		VALUES('{$imageProperties['mime']}', '{$imgData}','".$_SESSION['id']."')";
		mysqli_query($db, $sql) or die("<b>Error:</b> Problem on Image Insert<br/>" . mysqli_error($db)); 
		$current_id = mysqli_insert_id($db);

If the file is being saved in the DB as longblob then you could delete the $filename


		//Optional removal of physical temp image  
		unlink($filename);

And as your mysqli code is grabbing the last insert ID you can display like this.

	<?php
	if(!empty($current_id)):
	    $sql = "SELECT imageType,imageData FROM trial WHERE `user_id` = " . $_SESSION['id'] . " AND imageID = '" . $current_id . "'"; 
	    $result = mysqli_query($db, $sql);
		while($row = mysqli_fetch_array($result)){		
			echo '<img src="data:'.$row['imageType'].'; base64,'.base64_encode($row['imageData']).'"/>';		
		}
	endif;
	?>

It should be mentioned again that you should be using prepared statements.
Let see if we can get you on track here.

Making the connection:
Now the variable names shown below can be as you’ve already defined them but what I am trying to explain is the way you connect to the database, first showing how you might be connecting now to how you would change it.

//$db = mysqli_connect("localhost", $login,$dbpass,$dbname);
$db = new mysqli("localhost", $login,$dbpass,$dbname);

Now that you are using prepared statements you wouldn’t use things like addslashes() or mysqli_real_escape_string() so $imgData is simply defined as

$imgData = file_get_contents($filename);

Then in our sql statement we place ? where the values will go.

$sql = "INSERT INTO trial (imageType ,imageData, user_id) VALUES(?,?,?)";

You would then prepare and bind_param the values defining the type as string “s” or integer “i” like so.

$query = $db->prepare($sql);		
$query->bind_param("ssi", $imageProperties['mime'], $imgData, $_SESSION['id']);

… and execute the query

$query->execute();

Now we would have to go about getting the last insert ID a little different, like so.

$current_id = $query->insert_id;

SO all-in-all I’ve updated the code like so commenting out the old code and writing new.

	if((!empty($_REQUEST['property_type']) && in_array($_REQUEST['property_type'], array('TBA1','TBA2','TBA3'))) && !empty($_REQUEST['location']) && !empty($_REQUEST['size'])):
		
		$data = 'Property Type: ' .$_REQUEST['property_type']."\n";
	    $data .= 'Location: ' .$_REQUEST['location']."\n";
	    $data .= 'Size: ' .$_REQUEST['size']."\n";
		$filename = $PNG_TEMP_DIR.'test'.md5($data.'|'.$errorCorrectionLevel.'|'.$matrixPointSize).'.png'; 
		QRcode::png($data, $filename, $errorCorrectionLevel, $matrixPointSize, 2);		
			 
		/*
		$imgData = addslashes(file_get_contents($filename));
		$imageProperties = getimageSize($filename);
		
		$sql = "INSERT INTO trial (imageType ,imageData, user_id)
		VALUES('{$imageProperties['mime']}', '{$imgData}','".$_SESSION['id']."')";
		mysqli_query($db, $sql) or die("<b>Error:</b> Problem on Image Insert<br/>" . mysqli_error($db)); 
		$current_id = mysqli_insert_id($db);
		*/ 
		
		$imgData = file_get_contents($filename);
		$imageProperties = getimageSize($filename);
		
		$sql = "INSERT INTO trial (imageType ,imageData, user_id) VALUES(?,?,?)";		
		$query = $db->prepare($sql);		
		$query->bind_param("ssi", $imageProperties['mime'], $imgData, $_SESSION['id']); 		
		$query->execute();
		$current_id = $query->insert_id;
				 
		//Optional removal of physical temp image  
		unlink($filename); 
	endif;

Now you can also query tables with prepared statements. Modifying the QR image display would now be.

<?php 
if(!empty($current_id)):
	$sql = "SELECT imageType,imageData FROM trial WHERE `user_id` = ? AND imageID = ?"; 
	$query = $db->prepare($sql); 
	$query->bind_param("ii", $_SESSION['id'], $current_id); //Note use param type "s" for strings
	$query->execute();
	$result = $query->get_result();
	while($row = $result->fetch_assoc()){ 	
		echo '<img src="data:'.$row['imageType'].'; base64,'.base64_encode($row['imageData']).'"/>';		
	}
endif;
?>

I hope you will make this change to using prepared statements… :smiley:

#6

how can I insert the QR CODE inside the table?