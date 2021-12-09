How to make QR CODE

I agree, that in most cases when uploading a file it would be placed into a directory and what is saved into the DB would then be the name of the file. I believe OP wishes the image stored as
longblob based on other threads.
This code defines the
$data, defines the path where the image will be saved as
$filename and then creates that QR png image.
$data = 'Property Type: ' .$_REQUEST['property_type']."\n";
$data .= 'Location: ' .$_REQUEST['location']."\n";
$data .= 'Size: ' .$_REQUEST['size']."\n";
$filename = $PNG_TEMP_DIR.'test'.md5($data.'|'.$errorCorrectionLevel.'|'.$matrixPointSize).'.png';
QRcode::png($data, $filename, $errorCorrectionLevel, $matrixPointSize, 2);
You COULD use the same code you used on the “other” image upload page which looks a lot like this.
$imgData = addslashes(file_get_contents($filename));
$imageProperties = getimageSize($filename);
$sql = "INSERT INTO trial (imageType ,imageData, user_id)
VALUES('{$imageProperties['mime']}', '{$imgData}','".$_SESSION['id']."')";
mysqli_query($db, $sql) or die("<b>Error:</b> Problem on Image Insert<br/>" . mysqli_error($db));
$current_id = mysqli_insert_id($db);
If the file is being saved in the DB as
longblob then you could delete the
$filename
//Optional removal of physical temp image
unlink($filename);
And as your mysqli code is grabbing the last insert ID you can display like this.
<?php
if(!empty($current_id)):
$sql = "SELECT imageType,imageData FROM trial WHERE `user_id` = " . $_SESSION['id'] . " AND imageID = '" . $current_id . "'";
$result = mysqli_query($db, $sql);
while($row = mysqli_fetch_array($result)){
echo '<img src="data:'.$row['imageType'].'; base64,'.base64_encode($row['imageData']).'"/>';
}
endif;
?>
It should be mentioned again that you should be using prepared statements.
Let see if we can get you on track here.
Making the connection:
Now the variable names shown below can be as you’ve already defined them but what I am trying to explain is the way you connect to the database, first showing how you might be connecting now to how you would change it.
//$db = mysqli_connect("localhost", $login,$dbpass,$dbname);
$db = new mysqli("localhost", $login,$dbpass,$dbname);
Now that you are using prepared statements you wouldn’t use things like
addslashes() or
mysqli_real_escape_string() so
$imgData is simply defined as
$imgData = file_get_contents($filename);
Then in our sql statement we place
? where the
values will go.
$sql = "INSERT INTO trial (imageType ,imageData, user_id) VALUES(?,?,?)";
You would then
prepare and
bind_param the
values defining the
type as string “s” or integer “i” like so.
$query = $db->prepare($sql);
$query->bind_param("ssi", $imageProperties['mime'], $imgData, $_SESSION['id']);
… and
execute the query
$query->execute();
Now we would have to go about getting the last insert ID a little different, like so.
$current_id = $query->insert_id;
SO all-in-all I’ve updated the code like so commenting out the old code and writing new.
if((!empty($_REQUEST['property_type']) && in_array($_REQUEST['property_type'], array('TBA1','TBA2','TBA3'))) && !empty($_REQUEST['location']) && !empty($_REQUEST['size'])):
$data = 'Property Type: ' .$_REQUEST['property_type']."\n";
$data .= 'Location: ' .$_REQUEST['location']."\n";
$data .= 'Size: ' .$_REQUEST['size']."\n";
$filename = $PNG_TEMP_DIR.'test'.md5($data.'|'.$errorCorrectionLevel.'|'.$matrixPointSize).'.png';
QRcode::png($data, $filename, $errorCorrectionLevel, $matrixPointSize, 2);
/*
$imgData = addslashes(file_get_contents($filename));
$imageProperties = getimageSize($filename);
$sql = "INSERT INTO trial (imageType ,imageData, user_id)
VALUES('{$imageProperties['mime']}', '{$imgData}','".$_SESSION['id']."')";
mysqli_query($db, $sql) or die("<b>Error:</b> Problem on Image Insert<br/>" . mysqli_error($db));
$current_id = mysqli_insert_id($db);
*/
$imgData = file_get_contents($filename);
$imageProperties = getimageSize($filename);
$sql = "INSERT INTO trial (imageType ,imageData, user_id) VALUES(?,?,?)";
$query = $db->prepare($sql);
$query->bind_param("ssi", $imageProperties['mime'], $imgData, $_SESSION['id']);
$query->execute();
$current_id = $query->insert_id;
//Optional removal of physical temp image
unlink($filename);
endif;
Now you can also query tables with prepared statements. Modifying the QR image display would now be.
<?php
if(!empty($current_id)):
$sql = "SELECT imageType,imageData FROM trial WHERE `user_id` = ? AND imageID = ?";
$query = $db->prepare($sql);
$query->bind_param("ii", $_SESSION['id'], $current_id); //Note use param type "s" for strings
$query->execute();
$result = $query->get_result();
while($row = $result->fetch_assoc()){
echo '<img src="data:'.$row['imageType'].'; base64,'.base64_encode($row['imageData']).'"/>';
}
endif;
?>
I hope you will make this change to using prepared statements…