How to make QR CODE

Download http://phpqrcode.sourceforge.net/
There are lots of examples and documentation but I made this sample page based off the index sample page and your form. Your form input are strung together like so in my sample.
$data = $_REQUEST['property_type']."\n";
$data .= $_REQUEST['location']."\n";
$data .= $_REQUEST['size']."\n";
Their sample form had selections
ECC for error correction level (quality) and
size (pixel virtual multiplier) I added those inputs to the form… Not required if you don’t want them remove.
Note: As you already had an input named
size, I renamed their input to
Pointsize.
My Sample
<?php
/////////////////////////////////////
//Set defaults
$errorCorrectionLevel = 'L';
$matrixPointSize = 4;
if($_SERVER["REQUEST_METHOD"] == "POST" && isset($_POST['register_btn'])):
/*
echo "<pre>";
print_r($_POST);
echo "</pre>";
*/
//set it to writable location, a place for temp generated PNG files
$PNG_TEMP_DIR = dirname(__FILE__).DIRECTORY_SEPARATOR.'temp'.DIRECTORY_SEPARATOR;
//html PNG location prefix
$PNG_WEB_DIR = 'temp/';
include "phpqrcode/qrlib.php";
//ofcourse we need rights to create temp dir
if (!file_exists($PNG_TEMP_DIR))
mkdir($PNG_TEMP_DIR);
$filename = $PNG_TEMP_DIR.'test.png';
/////////////////////////////////////
if (isset($_REQUEST['level']) && in_array($_REQUEST['level'], array('L','M','Q','H'))):
$errorCorrectionLevel = $_REQUEST['level'];
endif;
if (isset($_REQUEST['Pointsize'])):
$matrixPointSize = min(max((int)$_REQUEST['Pointsize'], 1), 10);
endif;
if((!empty($_REQUEST['property_type']) && in_array($_REQUEST['property_type'], array('TBA1','TBA2','TBA3'))) && !empty($_REQUEST['location']) && !empty($_REQUEST['size'])):
$data = $_REQUEST['property_type']."\n";
$data .= $_REQUEST['location']."\n";
$data .= $_REQUEST['size']."\n";
$filename = $PNG_TEMP_DIR.'test'.md5($data.'|'.$errorCorrectionLevel.'|'.$matrixPointSize).'.png';
QRcode::png($data, $filename, $errorCorrectionLevel, $matrixPointSize, 2);
endif;
endif;
?>
<html>
<head>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="css/bootstrap.css">
<style type="text/css">
.myselects {
height: 34px;
padding: 6px 12px;
font-size: 14px;
line-height: 1.428571429;
background-color: #ffffff;
border: 1px solid #cccccc;
border-radius: 4px;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<?php
if(!empty($PNG_WEB_DIR) && !empty($filename) && file_exists($PNG_WEB_DIR.basename($filename))):
echo '<div class="container mt-3">'."\r";
echo '<img src="'.$PNG_WEB_DIR.basename($filename).'" /><hr/>'."\r";
echo '</div>'."\r";
endif;
?>
<form action="" method="post">
<div class="container mt-3">
<label><i class="fa fa-building"></i>Property Type</label>
<select name="property_type" class="form-control" required ="required" >
<option value="" > ~ Select Address ~ </option>
<option value="TBA1">TBA1</option>
<option value="TBA2">TBA2</option>
<option value="TBA3">TBA3</option>
</select>
</div>
<div class="container mt-3">
<label><i class=fa fa-map-marker></i>Location</label>
<input type="text" name="location" class="form-control" required ="required">
</div>
<div class="container mt-3">
<label><i class=fa fa-map-marker></i>Size</label>
<input type="text" name="size" class="form-control" required ="required">
</div>
<div class="container mb-3 mt-3" style="margin-top:2px;">
<?php
//Note: You use or remove these Sizing options if you wish
echo '<label><i class=fa fa-map-marker></i>ECC:</label> <select name="level" class="myselects">
<option value="L"'.(($errorCorrectionLevel=='L')?' selected':'').'>L - smallest</option>
<option value="M"'.(($errorCorrectionLevel=='M')?' selected':'').'>M</option>
<option value="Q"'.(($errorCorrectionLevel=='Q')?' selected':'').'>Q</option>
<option value="H"'.(($errorCorrectionLevel=='H')?' selected':'').'>H - best</option>
</select>
<label><i class=fa fa-map-marker></i>Point Size:</label> <select name="Pointsize" class="myselects">'."\r";
for($i=1;$i<=10;$i++)
echo '<option value="'.$i.'"'.(($matrixPointSize==$i)?' selected':'').'>'.$i.'</option>'."\r";
echo '</select> '."\r";
?>
<button type="submit" class="btn btn-primary float-right" name="register_btn" style="float:right">Submit</button>
</div>
</form>
</body>
</html>
Which looks like this