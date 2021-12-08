How to make QR CODE

Download http://phpqrcode.sourceforge.net/

There are lots of examples and documentation but I made this sample page based off the index sample page and your form. Your form input are strung together like so in my sample.

$data = $_REQUEST['property_type']."

"; $data .= $_REQUEST['location']."

"; $data .= $_REQUEST['size']."

";

Their sample form had selections ECC for error correction level (quality) and size (pixel virtual multiplier) I added those inputs to the form… Not required if you don’t want them remove.

Note: As you already had an input named size , I renamed their input to Pointsize .

My Sample

<?php ///////////////////////////////////// //Set defaults $errorCorrectionLevel = 'L'; $matrixPointSize = 4; if($_SERVER["REQUEST_METHOD"] == "POST" && isset($_POST['register_btn'])): /* echo "<pre>"; print_r($_POST); echo "</pre>"; */ //set it to writable location, a place for temp generated PNG files $PNG_TEMP_DIR = dirname(__FILE__).DIRECTORY_SEPARATOR.'temp'.DIRECTORY_SEPARATOR; //html PNG location prefix $PNG_WEB_DIR = 'temp/'; include "phpqrcode/qrlib.php"; //ofcourse we need rights to create temp dir if (!file_exists($PNG_TEMP_DIR)) mkdir($PNG_TEMP_DIR); $filename = $PNG_TEMP_DIR.'test.png'; ///////////////////////////////////// if (isset($_REQUEST['level']) && in_array($_REQUEST['level'], array('L','M','Q','H'))): $errorCorrectionLevel = $_REQUEST['level']; endif; if (isset($_REQUEST['Pointsize'])): $matrixPointSize = min(max((int)$_REQUEST['Pointsize'], 1), 10); endif; if((!empty($_REQUEST['property_type']) && in_array($_REQUEST['property_type'], array('TBA1','TBA2','TBA3'))) && !empty($_REQUEST['location']) && !empty($_REQUEST['size'])): $data = $_REQUEST['property_type']."

"; $data .= $_REQUEST['location']."

"; $data .= $_REQUEST['size']."

"; $filename = $PNG_TEMP_DIR.'test'.md5($data.'|'.$errorCorrectionLevel.'|'.$matrixPointSize).'.png'; QRcode::png($data, $filename, $errorCorrectionLevel, $matrixPointSize, 2); endif; endif; ?> <html> <head> <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="css/bootstrap.css"> <style type="text/css"> .myselects { height: 34px; padding: 6px 12px; font-size: 14px; line-height: 1.428571429; background-color: #ffffff; border: 1px solid #cccccc; border-radius: 4px; } </style> </head> <body> <?php if(!empty($PNG_WEB_DIR) && !empty($filename) && file_exists($PNG_WEB_DIR.basename($filename))): echo '<div class="container mt-3">'."\r"; echo '<img src="'.$PNG_WEB_DIR.basename($filename).'" /><hr/>'."\r"; echo '</div>'."\r"; endif; ?> <form action="" method="post"> <div class="container mt-3"> <label><i class="fa fa-building"></i>Property Type</label> <select name="property_type" class="form-control" required ="required" > <option value="" > ~ Select Address ~ </option> <option value="TBA1">TBA1</option> <option value="TBA2">TBA2</option> <option value="TBA3">TBA3</option> </select> </div> <div class="container mt-3"> <label><i class=fa fa-map-marker></i>Location</label> <input type="text" name="location" class="form-control" required ="required"> </div> <div class="container mt-3"> <label><i class=fa fa-map-marker></i>Size</label> <input type="text" name="size" class="form-control" required ="required"> </div> <div class="container mb-3 mt-3" style="margin-top:2px;"> <?php //Note: You use or remove these Sizing options if you wish echo '<label><i class=fa fa-map-marker></i>ECC:</label> <select name="level" class="myselects"> <option value="L"'.(($errorCorrectionLevel=='L')?' selected':'').'>L - smallest</option> <option value="M"'.(($errorCorrectionLevel=='M')?' selected':'').'>M</option> <option value="Q"'.(($errorCorrectionLevel=='Q')?' selected':'').'>Q</option> <option value="H"'.(($errorCorrectionLevel=='H')?' selected':'').'>H - best</option> </select> <label><i class=fa fa-map-marker></i>Point Size:</label> <select name="Pointsize" class="myselects">'."\r"; for($i=1;$i<=10;$i++) echo '<option value="'.$i.'"'.(($matrixPointSize==$i)?' selected':'').'>'.$i.'</option>'."\r"; echo '</select> '."\r"; ?> <button type="submit" class="btn btn-primary float-right" name="register_btn" style="float:right">Submit</button> </div> </form> </body> </html>

Which looks like this

