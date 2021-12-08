How to make QR CODE

PHP
#1 
<div class="container mt-3">
		 <label><i class="fa fa-building"></i>Property Type</label>
			<select name="property_type" class="form-control" required ="required" >
			<option value="" > ~ Select Address ~ </option>
			<option value="TBA1">TBA1</option>
			<option value="TBA2">TBA2</option>
			<option value="TBA3">TBA3</option>
			</select>
	</div>
	<div class="container mt-3">
		  	<label><i class=fa fa-map-marker></i>Location</label>
		  	<input type="text" name="location" class="form-control" required ="required">
	</div>
	<div class="container mt-3">
		  	<label><i class=fa fa-map-marker></i>Size</label>
		  	<input type="text" name="size" class="form-control" required ="required">
	</div>
	<div class="mb-3 mt-3">
				<button type="submit" class="btn btn-primary" name="register_btn">Submit</button>
	</div>

I’m trying to put these inside the QR CODE.

#2

Download http://phpqrcode.sourceforge.net/
There are lots of examples and documentation but I made this sample page based off the index sample page and your form. Your form input are strung together like so in my sample.

$data = $_REQUEST['property_type']."\n";
$data .= $_REQUEST['location']."\n";
$data .= $_REQUEST['size']."\n";

Their sample form had selections ECC for error correction level (quality) and size (pixel virtual multiplier) I added those inputs to the form… Not required if you don’t want them remove.
Note: As you already had an input named size, I renamed their input to Pointsize.
My Sample

<?php
/////////////////////////////////////
//Set defaults
$errorCorrectionLevel = 'L';
$matrixPointSize = 4;

if($_SERVER["REQUEST_METHOD"] == "POST" && isset($_POST['register_btn'])):
	/*
	echo "<pre>";
	print_r($_POST); 
	echo "</pre>";
	*/	 
 
	//set it to writable location, a place for temp generated PNG files
	$PNG_TEMP_DIR = dirname(__FILE__).DIRECTORY_SEPARATOR.'temp'.DIRECTORY_SEPARATOR;
	
	//html PNG location prefix
	$PNG_WEB_DIR = 'temp/';
	
	include "phpqrcode/qrlib.php";    
	
	//ofcourse we need rights to create temp dir
	if (!file_exists($PNG_TEMP_DIR))
	    mkdir($PNG_TEMP_DIR);    
	
	$filename = $PNG_TEMP_DIR.'test.png'; 
	/////////////////////////////////////

	if (isset($_REQUEST['level']) && in_array($_REQUEST['level'], array('L','M','Q','H'))):
        $errorCorrectionLevel = $_REQUEST['level'];  
	endif;  

    if (isset($_REQUEST['Pointsize'])):
        $matrixPointSize = min(max((int)$_REQUEST['Pointsize'], 1), 10);
	endif;
	
	if((!empty($_REQUEST['property_type']) && in_array($_REQUEST['property_type'], array('TBA1','TBA2','TBA3'))) && !empty($_REQUEST['location']) && !empty($_REQUEST['size'])):	
		$data = $_REQUEST['property_type']."\n";
	    $data .= $_REQUEST['location']."\n";
	    $data .= $_REQUEST['size']."\n";
		$filename = $PNG_TEMP_DIR.'test'.md5($data.'|'.$errorCorrectionLevel.'|'.$matrixPointSize).'.png';        
		QRcode::png($data, $filename, $errorCorrectionLevel, $matrixPointSize, 2);
	endif;
endif;

?>
<html>
<head>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="css/bootstrap.css">
<style type="text/css">
.myselects {
	height: 34px; 
	padding: 6px 12px; 
	font-size: 14px; 
	line-height: 1.428571429; 
	background-color: #ffffff;
	border: 1px solid #cccccc;
	border-radius: 4px;
}
</style>
</head>
<body> 

	<?php
	if(!empty($PNG_WEB_DIR) && !empty($filename) && file_exists($PNG_WEB_DIR.basename($filename))):
	 
		echo '<div class="container mt-3">'."\r";
			echo '<img src="'.$PNG_WEB_DIR.basename($filename).'" /><hr/>'."\r";
		echo '</div>'."\r";
	
	endif;
	?>
	<form action="" method="post">
		<div class="container mt-3">
			<label><i class="fa fa-building"></i>Property Type</label>
			<select name="property_type" class="form-control" required ="required" >
				<option value="" > ~ Select Address ~ </option>
				<option value="TBA1">TBA1</option>
				<option value="TBA2">TBA2</option>
				<option value="TBA3">TBA3</option>
			</select>
		</div>
		<div class="container mt-3">
			<label><i class=fa fa-map-marker></i>Location</label>
			<input type="text" name="location" class="form-control" required ="required">
		</div>
		<div class="container mt-3">
			<label><i class=fa fa-map-marker></i>Size</label>
			<input type="text" name="size" class="form-control" required ="required">
		</div>
		<div class="container mb-3 mt-3" style="margin-top:2px;">			
			<?php 
			//Note: You use or remove these Sizing options if you wish  
			
			echo '<label><i class=fa fa-map-marker></i>ECC:</label>&nbsp;<select name="level" class="myselects">
				<option value="L"'.(($errorCorrectionLevel=='L')?' selected':'').'>L - smallest</option>
				<option value="M"'.(($errorCorrectionLevel=='M')?' selected':'').'>M</option>
				<option value="Q"'.(($errorCorrectionLevel=='Q')?' selected':'').'>Q</option>
				<option value="H"'.(($errorCorrectionLevel=='H')?' selected':'').'>H - best</option>
			</select>&nbsp;
			<label><i class=fa fa-map-marker></i>Point Size:</label>&nbsp;<select name="Pointsize" class="myselects">'."\r";
			for($i=1;$i<=10;$i++)
				echo '<option value="'.$i.'"'.(($matrixPointSize==$i)?' selected':'').'>'.$i.'</option>'."\r";
			echo '</select>&nbsp;'."\r";
			?>
			<button type="submit" class="btn btn-primary float-right" name="register_btn" style="float:right">Submit</button>
		</div>
	</form>
</body>
</html>

Which looks like this

qrsample
qrsample1255×497 5.51 KB

2 Likes
#3

Is it possible to insert this QR code in database?

#4

As that code seems to generate a png file, you have the option to store that png directly in the database, or store a pointer to it’s filename in a suitable images folder. Wouldn’t it be as easy to re-generate it when it’s needed, though? I guess it depends on the application.