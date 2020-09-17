How to make popup modal scrollable on smaller screens

Hi,

When the modal is open you are hiding the overflow on the body so that means that any element that is taller than the viewport will have its overflow cut off and you cannot scroll to it.

The idea of the modal is that you keep it within the viewport but you have sized it to be 800px high which means that on any screen that is less than 890px tall (800px height + top offset etc) then you will not be able to scroll to see that element as the body is cut off.

If you want an 800px height on taller screens then you will need a media query to remove that height on smaller screens and to allow it to scroll.

e.g.