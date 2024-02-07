How to make only one grid part scroll

Here is a fiddle.
How can I change it, that only the table div is scrolling horizontal and the filter div stays fix?
Thanks
Claus
Why don’t you just scroll the table and not the whole thing?
You;d need an inner div like this.
.mainPage > .content > .table {
grid-column: 1;
grid-row: 2;
background: red;
overflow:auto;
}
.inner{
min-width: 1500px;
}
<div id="idpfTable" class="table">
<div class="inner">TEstsdfdsfsdgsfdgjhdfsgiuhqrhjvdhbqdfsjkgfdhjgdhjfgshjfghdjsgfhdjsagfhajdsgfhjadsgfhjadsgfhjadsgfhjadsgfhjadsgfahjdsgfhajdsgfhjadsgfahjdsgfahjdsgfahdjsgfadshjgfadshjfgadshjgfgreewrzgqwerzgefhjasdsfhg</div>
<div class="rect"></div>
</div>
thanks, works perfect