How to make only one grid part scroll

HTML & CSS
1

Here is a fiddle.

How can I change it, that only the table div is scrolling horizontal and the filter div stays fix?

Thanks

Claus

2

Why don’t you just scroll the table and not the whole thing?

You;d need an inner div like this.

.mainPage > .content > .table {
  grid-column: 1;
  grid-row: 2;
  background: red;
  overflow:auto;
}
.inner{
    min-width: 1500px;
}


<div id="idpfTable" class="table">
  <div class="inner">TEstsdfdsfsdgsfdgjhdfsgiuhqrhjvdhbqdfsjkgfdhjgdhjfgshjfghdjsgfhdjsagfhajdsgfhjadsgfhjadsgfhjadsgfhjadsgfhjadsgfahjdsgfhajdsgfhjadsgfahjdsgfahjdsgfahdjsgfadshjgfadshjfgadshjgfgreewrzgqwerzgefhjasdsfhg</div>
  <div class="rect"></div>
</div>
1 Like
3

thanks, works perfect

1 Like