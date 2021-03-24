How to make MySQL display results in a single line?

Databases
#1

Hello,

In the table t_contents stored an a database MySql version 8.0.17 I have these rows

+--------------------------+----+
| Contents                 | ID |
+--------------------------+----+
| - Gaio Giulio Cesare     |  1 |
| - Quinto Orazio Flacco   |  2 |
| - Marco Porcio Catone    |  3 |
| • Marco Tullio Cicero    |  4 |
| • Publilio Siro          |  5 |
| • Lucrezio               |  6 |
+--------------------------+----+

I need concat the rows when string start for - or symbol and using DESC SEPARATOR "\n" for this return (e. g. symbol)

enter image description here

Using this query insert new group_concat rows in table t_contents

enter image description here

After this insert new group_concat rows in table t_contents how to do delete from table t_contents the single row?

+--------------------------+----+
| Contents                 | ID |
+--------------------------+----+
| • Marco Tullio Cicero    |  4 |
| • Publilio Siro          |  5 |
| • Lucrezio               |  6 |
+--------------------------+----+

Any help would greatly appreciate… Thank you.

PS: I’m sorry but if paste codes of query the question not posted…

-- ----------------------------
-- Table structure for t_contents
-- ----------------------------
DROP TABLE IF EXISTS `t_contents`;
CREATE TABLE `t_contents`  (
  `Contents` varchar(255) DEFAULT NULL,
  `sID` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
  PRIMARY KEY (`sID`) USING BTREE
) ENGINE = InnoDB;

-- ----------------------------
-- Records of t_contents
-- ----------------------------
INSERT INTO `t_contents` VALUES ('- Gaio Giulio Cesare', 1);
INSERT INTO `t_contents` VALUES ('- Quinto Orazio Flacco', 2);
INSERT INTO `t_contents` VALUES ('- Marco Porcio Catone', 3);
INSERT INTO `t_contents` VALUES ('• Marco Tullio Cicero', 4);
INSERT INTO `t_contents` VALUES ('• Publilio Siro', 5);
INSERT INTO `t_contents` VALUES ('• Lucrezio', 6);