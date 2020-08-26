How to make my Multi-Page Photograph Gallery same width as my main 900 pixel width photo at the top?

HTML & CSS
#42

Worked last night, just got up and having my coffee and looking at this great stuff!
WOW!
I copied it and will learn from this. I have about five more galleries to do like this, so it’s great to learn something new.

Thanks a bunch for you guys helping me out here. I was fighting trying to learn this on my own for three weeks before I found this site… which I ain’t leaving anytime soon. I may be an old fogie at age 68, but never too late to learn. I’m also a 3rd generation professional photographer in the family too.

Jack-Moskovita-740
Jack-Moskovita-740700×700 487 KB

Now to go apply this stuff to my website and learn while doing it.

4 Likes
#43

Found a small snag. Home page looks perfect in landscape & portrait mode, but when I click like say “Birds” in the gallery, Mountain & Lakes gallery overlaps one line below that in both landscape/portrait. Can that be adjusted/fixed in coding? If not I can live with it. Try it here live on your phone:
https://moskovita-photography.com/

Or see what that looks like below.
Portrait mode (It does the same thing in Landscape mode)

6960
6960360×640 197 KB

#44

Yes that’s a problem with the method being used in that the gallery is expecting the same number of images in each tab.

A quick fix would be to add some empty li tags so that each section has the same number of list items.

e.g.

In the birds section you would need to add extra items like this:

<li><a href="Oct11owl-800.jpg"><img src="Oct11owl-800.jpg" alt="Snowy Owl" title="Snowy Owl at Mt Rainier" /></a></li>
                    <li></li><li></li><li></li><li></li><li></li>
                  </ul>

You can hide those items by adding this css.

.photo li:empty {
  opacity: 0;
}

You would of course need to add the same number to each of those tabs to make them all have the same total as the one with the most.

What would be better is if instead of the images being absolutely placed the tabs were absolutely placed at the top and then the images could take up a natural flow and avoid all the media queries and any chance of overlapping.

If I get a chance in the next couple of days I will rewrite the code to try that method :slight_smile:

1 Like
#45

Aha… your right as I came in here to say I figured it out. LOL
I found that the Mountain & Lakes had a full gallery and I had yet to fill out the other four galleries. Just did the Bald Eagles and no problem, so I have to fill up the other three and I’ll be in business.

Boy, it didn’t take you long to figure it out… that was fast! You sure know your stuff!

But I’d like to see your other solution because in my other two gallery pages (and more coming as I have years of pics) I may not have enough good ones to fill up all 21 spots.

I’m having fun doing learning this stuff. Now to go do the Hummingbirds to fill up that gallery…

Paul, I wish I was younger, I’d move to Australia as I’m pretty fed up with politics here in America.

#46

Ok here’s a version that doesn’t need the empty elements and doesn’t need a spaceholder either.

It works as I mentioned before in that the tabs at the top are absolutely placed which allows the nested ul to be back in the flow and take up normal space without overlapping following items. I set a min-height on the wide screen version to stop the page jumping when the gallery changes height.

Hope it’s an improvement :slight_smile:

2 Likes
#47

[off topic]
Just for fun here is the basic framework of a CSS grid tab structure similar to what’s been discussed above but with no positioning required at all.

[/off-topic]

2 Likes
#48

It’s Memorial weekend so I’ll be out of town for a couple days, then back in here to play with coding… Y’all have a safe weekend.

3 Likes
#50

Paul, I finally got to the 3rd new gallery and tried what you showed me above, but must have done something wrong?
https://moskovita-photography.com/New_Website-gallery-3-TEST.htm

#51

At the moment I can’t see where yours differs from mine but the following should fix it.

.photo ul.topic > li:nth-child(0) a.set{left:0}
.photo ul.topic > li:nth-child(1) a.set{left:20%}
.photo ul.topic > li:nth-child(2) a.set{left:40%}
.photo ul.topic > li:nth-child(3) a.set{left:60%}
.photo ul.topic > li:nth-child(4) a.set{left:80%}
#52

[quote=“PaulOB, post:51, topic:352769, full:true”]

At the moment I can’t see where yours differs from mine but the following should fix it.

.photo ul.topic > li:nth-child(0) a.set{left:0}
.photo ul.topic > li:nth-child(1) a.set{left:20%}
.photo ul.topic > li:nth-child(2) a.set{left:40%}
.photo ul.topic > li:nth-child(3) a.set{left:60%}
.photo ul.topic > li:nth-child(4) a.set{left:80%}

[/quote]First thanks for taking the time once again to help me!

Where do I put that? At the beginning, or end of <style>
or replace this below with yours?

}
.set1 {
  left: 0;
}
.set2 {
  left: 20%;
}
.set3 {
  left: 40%;
}
.set4 {
  left: 60%;
}
.set5 {
  left: 80%;
}
#53

Ah… that didn’t work, made it worse… need to find out where to place that.


.photo ul.topic li a.set {
  display: block;
  font-size: 11px;
  line-height: 30px;
  color: #000;
  text-decoration: none;
  border: solid #fff;
  border-width: 1px 1px 0 0;
  background: #ccc;
  font-family: verdana, arial, sans-serif;
  padding: 0 2px;
  position: absolute;
  top: -31px;
  width: 20%;
  box-sizing: border-box;
.photo ul.topic > li:nth-child(0) a.set{left:0}
.photo ul.topic > li:nth-child(1) a.set{left:20%}
.photo ul.topic > li:nth-child(2) a.set{left:40%}
.photo ul.topic > li:nth-child(3) a.set{left:60%}
.photo ul.topic > li:nth-child(4) a.set{left:80%}

.photo ul.topic li a.set b br {
  display: none;
}
#54

Okay, I placed it here: below the slash style.

</style>

.photo ul.topic > li:nth-child(0) a.set{left:0}
.photo ul.topic > li:nth-child(1) a.set{left:20%}
.photo ul.topic > li:nth-child(2) a.set{left:40%}
.photo ul.topic > li:nth-child(3) a.set{left:60%}
.photo ul.topic > li:nth-child(4) a.set{left:80%}
</head>

And it works I think… I notice that the Mt Rainier which was the center “active” moved over one spot to the fourth spot? Still active. I like that in the center as before. The categories, such as Tacoma which was fifth, is now first and bumped all categories over a spot? I also notice that when you hover at the bottom of the border, all the pics disappear? But comes back when you hover on the five category names… is that what we’re after?
Here is the test link:
https://moskovita-photography.com/New_Website-gallery-3-TEST.htm

And the main one that hasn’t been touched yet:
https://moskovita-photography.com/New_Website-gallery-3.htm

#55

Sorry, I made a typ0 :frowning: You need to start from 1 not zero like this.

.photo ul.topic > li:nth-child(1) a.set{left:0}
.photo ul.topic > li:nth-child(2) a.set{left:20%}
.photo ul.topic > li:nth-child(3) a.set{left:40%}
.photo ul.topic > li:nth-child(4) a.set{left:60%}
.photo ul.topic > li:nth-child(5) a.set{left:80%}

Sorry I didn’t notice the difference as I was working n the live version.

If you mean what I think then that’s probably because of the min-height on .photo ul.topic. Try removing the min-height from .photo ul.topic and instead apply it to .photo{}.

#56

Boy your good! It worked in TEST mode, now I’ll apply it to the actual gallery 3
Give me 5-10 minutes then check.
BTW, THANKS again!!! Much appreciated. Only two more galleries to go, then I’ve got to figure out the best way to show the rest of my photos, at least 100, as stock photos. Those will be on my old 18 year old website:
http://www.moskovita-photography.com/stock_photography.htm

1 Like
#57

Just noticed why your original was not working and mine was :slight_smile:

In your html you left out the set1, set2, set3, set4 and set5 classes. They should have gone next to the ‘set’ class.

e.g.

class=“set set1”
class=“set set2”
class=“set set3”
class=“set set4”
class=“set set5”

This was your html:

<a class="set" href="[#Seattle](https://moskovita-photography.com/New_Website-gallery-3-TEST.htm#Seattle)"><b>SEATTLE</b></a>
...
a class="set" href="[#Mt Lakes](https://moskovita-photography.com/New_Website-gallery-3-TEST.htm#Mt%20Lakes)"><b>MOUNTAIN LAKES</b></a>

etc...

In my example the additional classes were added like so.

 <li><a class="set set1" href="#Bald Eagles"><b>BALD <br>EAGLES</b></a>
...
 <li><a class="set set2" href="#Wildlife"><b>WILD<br>LIFE</b></a>
...
 <li class="active"><a class="set set3" href="#Mountains"><b>MOUNTAINS <br>& LAKES</b></a>
...
 <li><a class="set set4" href="#Birds"><b>BIRDS</b></a>
...
 <li><a class="set set5" href="#Hummingbirds"><b>HUMMING<br>BIRDS</b></a>

The new code I gave you will do away with the need for the extra classes but I just wanted to point out why your version differed to mine :slight_smile:

1 Like
#58

Thanks again for the tutoring and help. I did HTML for 18 years mostly by coding, learning like I’m doing here. I love it. Now to go apply what you told me to do.

1 Like
#59

Hey! Thanks to you guys I got


cpradio Administrator
June 1

Congratulations, you’ve earned the New User of the Month award for May 2020 . :trophy:

This award is only granted to two new users per month, and it will be permanently visible on your user page.

You’ve quickly become a valuable member of our community. Thanks for joining, and keep up the great work!

3 Likes
#60

2 posts were split to a new topic: Alt text and titles

#61

Thanks for that link and info TechnoBear! :+1:

2 Likes
#64