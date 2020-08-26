How to make my Multi-Page Photograph Gallery same width as my main 900 pixel width photo at the top?

jackmoskovita: jackmoskovita: Found a small snag.

Yes that’s a problem with the method being used in that the gallery is expecting the same number of images in each tab.

A quick fix would be to add some empty li tags so that each section has the same number of list items.

e.g.

In the birds section you would need to add extra items like this:

<li><a href="Oct11owl-800.jpg"><img src="Oct11owl-800.jpg" alt="Snowy Owl" title="Snowy Owl at Mt Rainier" /></a></li> <li></li><li></li><li></li><li></li><li></li> </ul>

You can hide those items by adding this css.

.photo li:empty { opacity: 0; }

You would of course need to add the same number to each of those tabs to make them all have the same total as the one with the most.

What would be better is if instead of the images being absolutely placed the tabs were absolutely placed at the top and then the images could take up a natural flow and avoid all the media queries and any chance of overlapping.

If I get a chance in the next couple of days I will rewrite the code to try that method