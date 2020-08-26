How to make my Multi-Page Photograph Gallery same width as my main 900 pixel width photo at the top?

Worked last night, just got up and having my coffee and looking at this great stuff!
WOW!
I copied it and will learn from this. I have about five more galleries to do like this, so it’s great to learn something new.
Thanks a bunch for you guys helping me out here. I was fighting trying to learn this on my own for three weeks before I found this site… which I ain’t leaving anytime soon. I may be an old fogie at age 68, but never too late to learn. I’m also a 3rd generation professional photographer in the family too.
Now to go apply this stuff to my website and learn while doing it.