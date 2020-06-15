How to make my Multi-Page Photograph Gallery same width as my main 900 pixel width photo at the top?

You could split the words of the tab title into two lines when the screen is small by adding a break in the html and hiding it on larger screens. You would need a min-height to hold the space open and then reduce the line-height accordingly.

You need multiple media queries to change the height of the spaceholder so that the gallery does not overlap as the screen gets smaller.

Here is a rough codepen with tidied up html.

(I will delete this codepen once you have viewed as it hotlinks to your images).

css:

html, body { margin: 0; padding: 0; } /* ================================================================ This copyright notice must be untouched at all times. The original version of this stylesheet and the associated (x)html is available at http://www.cssplay.co.uk/menu/lightbox.html Copyright (c) 2005-2007 Stu Nicholls. All rights reserved. This stylesheet and the associated (x)html may be modified in any way to fit your requirements. =================================================================== */ /**************************************************************************** Modification of the original HTML: Changed to a modern doctype and added a meta tag to allow mobiles to zoom. Removed the old nasty IE hacks needed to make old IE hover on list items. Modification of the original CSS: Made the gallery fluid to achieve some responsiveness. The max-width is arbitrary and the min-width is determed by the no-wrap menu. Centered and expanded the category buttons to act as a full width menu. Centered the galleries in their fluid containers. *****************************************************************************/ /* common styling */ h1 { margin: 0; text-align: center; font-size: 3em; color: #5a40ff; } h1 { text-align: center; } a { color: #fff; } a:hover { text-decoration: none; } a:visited { color: #fff; } /* slides styling */ .photo { max-width: 930px; position: relative; margin: 0 auto; } .photo ul.topic { display: table; padding: 0; margin: 0; list-style: none; width: 100%; height: auto; position: relative; z-index: 10; text-align: center; white-space: nowrap; } .photo ul.topic li { display: table-cell; width: 1%; } .photo ul.topic li a.set { display: block; font-size: 11px; line-height: 30px; color: #000; text-decoration: none; border: solid #fff; border-width: 1px 1px 0 0; background: #ccc; font-family: verdana, arial, sans-serif; padding: 0 2px; } .photo ul.topic li a.set b br { display: none; } @media screen and (max-width: 980px) { .photo ul.topic li a.set b br { display: block; } .photo ul.topic li a.set { line-height: 15px; min-height: 30px; font-size: 10px; } } .photo ul.topic li ul { display: none; white-space: normal; list-style: none; padding: 0; margin: 0; } .photo ul.topic li.active a { color: #000; background: #bbb; } .photo ul.topic li:hover a { color: #fff; background: #aaa; } .photo ul.topic li.active ul { display: block; position: absolute; left: 0; top: 31px; list-style: none; padding: 0; margin: 0; background: #ddd; padding: 10px 15px 15px; border: 15px solid #bbb; z-index: 1; } .photo ul.topic li:hover ul { display: block; position: absolute; left: 0; top: 31px; background: #ddd; padding: 10px 15px 15px; border: 15px solid #aaa; z-index: 10; } .photo ul.topic li ul li { display: inline-block; width: 112px; height: 87px; float: none; border: 1px solid #fff; margin: 1px; } .photo ul.topic li ul li a { display: block; width: 110px; height: 85px; cursor: default; float: left; text-decoration: none; background: #444; border: 1px solid #888; } .photo ul.topic li ul li a img { display: block; width: 100px; height: 75px; border: 5px solid #eee; } .photo ul.topic li:hover ul li a:hover { white-space: normal; position: relative; z-index: 100; } .photo ul.topic li:hover ul li a:hover img { position: absolute; left: -50px; top: -32px; width: 200px; height: 150px; border-color: #eee; } .spaceholder { height: 22rem; } @media screen and (max-width: 915px) { .spaceholder { height: 28rem; } .photo ul.topic li ul li { margin: 0; } } @media screen and (max-width: 792px) { .spaceholder { height: 34rem; } } @media screen and (max-width: 672px) { .spaceholder { height: 39rem; } } @media screen and (max-width: 572px) { .spaceholder { height: 40rem; } } @media screen and (max-width: 553px) { .spaceholder { height: 44rem; } } @media screen and (max-width: 502px) { .spaceholder { height: 47rem; } } .mast { display: table; max-width: 930px; margin: 0 auto; } .mast img { width: 100%; height: auto; } .button { background-color: #5a40ff; border: none; color: white; padding: 10px 14px; text-align: center; text-decoration: none; display: inline-block; font-size: 15px; margin: 4px 2px; cursor: pointer; } .sig { text-align: center; font-weight: bold; margin: 1rem 0; font-family: Verdana, Tahoma; font-size: 1rem; } .navrow-top { text-align: center; text-transform: uppercase; margin: 1rem 0; } .navrow-base { text-align: center; margin: 1rem 0; }

HTML: