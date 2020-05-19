How to make my Multi-Page Photograph Gallery same width as my main 900 pixel width photo at the top?

How can I make my Multi-Page Photograph Gallery same width as my main 900 pixel width photo at the top on my photography website?
https://moskovita-photography.com
How can I make my Multi-Page Photograph Gallery same width as my main 900 pixel width photo at the top on my photography website?
Hello @jackmoskovita. Welcome to the forums.
Before looking at your query I think there are several things you need to look at first.
The validator reports several errors on this page. In particular you are using some deprecated HTML.
You shouldn’t be using an HTML table to contain your image - use a simple div, or even ested divs, if necessary.
If you want people on mobile devices to be able to view your website, you will need to look at making it responsive.
First, thanks for taking the time to help me. I’m new with CSS after using html for the past 12-15 years, so on a steep learning curve and pretty stumped at times.
I didn’t want to join/pay for one of the many website building sites as I’ve always built my own over the years. This was my last one
and it’s pretty outdated and why I’m doing the new one, to clean it all up.
http://www.moskovita-photography.com/stock_photography.htm
I’ll respond to your comments above.
Both versions are using obsolete techniques. Not something you should build on. Instead I suggest you to start all over, beginning with the HTML structure.
You know what you want to achieve in the end so the start is already done.
To get an uptodate site, you’ll find tutorials and deeper info for both beginners and web professionals here:
And for devs (and you), web techniques references:
HTML:
CSS:
We are here when you need advice and suggestions to get you further.
That’s a lot of good info and will take awhile to digest and implement.
Shoot, I just built this website too.
Anyways, until I revamp this website all over again, (it took me a long time to to build this one)
Can you please help me with my original question?
My current website will have to work until I build yet a new one.