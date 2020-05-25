Apply max-width:100% and height:auto to the image in question and then it will scale smaller with the screen .
How to make my Multi-Page Photograph Gallery same width as my main 900 pixel width photo at the top?
In here:@media only screen and (max-width:480px) { .photo {display:none;} #info h3.smartphone {display:block;} }
Or someplace else, like here:
I just tried this, no change on cell phone (iphone 8+)@media only screen and (max-width:100%) { .photo {display:none;} #info h3.smartphone {display:block;} }
That was not my question.
In line with @PaulOB above you could change the Takhlakh Lake image container and its properties like:
.mast { display:table; max-width:930px; margin:0 auto;}
.mast img { width:100%; height:auto;}
<div class="mast">
<img src="0818170631b_HDRb_NR-975px.jpg" alt="Takhlakh Lake - Mt Adams" title="Sunrise at Takhlakh Lake under Mt Adams">
</div>
To match the current display you could try make the header like this:
h1 { margin:0; text-align:center; font-size:3em; color:#5a40ff;}
<h1>MOSKOVITA PHOTOGRAPHY</h1>
For the size you could try e.g.
font-size: 5vw; if you limit the extremes by a media rule, but that would be at a later fine tuning of the whole page IMHO.
Then there is the center tag with links at the bottom, if you like to make it more semantic.
I realise that :). It’s just discourse being awkward again:)
Just got up… I work nights here so sleep til one pm or so.
Sure glad I found this place as I was working my website all by my lonesome.
Now to go implement what you guys showed me.
Do I put the codes in the body above the main image or in the header
.mast { display:table; max-width:930px; margin:0 auto;}
.mast img { width:100%; height:auto;}
<div class="mast">
<img src="0818170631b_HDRb_NR-975px.jpg" alt="Takhlakh Lake - Mt Adams" title="Sunrise at Takhlakh Lake under Mt Adams">
</div>
And this in the body replacing what I have?
h1 { margin:0; text-align:center; font-size:3em; color:#5a40ff;}
MOSKOVITA PHOTOGRAPHY
I’d like to do that…
Then there is the center tag with links at the bottom, if you like to make it more semantic.
Ah… I think I figured it out…
view-source:https://moskovita-photography.com/
now to fix those center links…
Ah… getting closer! Thanks to you guys!
Now how to get the gallery to fit under the main photo on cell phone?
It’s “oh so close” though!
Here is what it looks like now on the iPhone 8+
How about the gallery? The main photo fits cell phones but not the gallery?
It’s “oh so close” though!
I don’t understand… on the 42" screen and 13" ultra laptop, the main photo and gallery lines up perfect, but on the iphone 8+ the main photo all shows, but the gallery right side is cut off slightly as it is slightly wider than the the main photo.
How is that? I played with the setting:
Changing max-width:930px; to 950 then 900 and all it did was make the gallery smaller or bigger than the main photo, but no change at all on the cell phone?
So Whatzzup with that?
The problem looks to me to be that the gallery is too wide. I would have expected Mountains & Lakes to break and flow onto 2 lines. I’m not sure if that is the problem and I can’t obviously see why it’s not breaking.
It can’t break because of the white-space nowrap that’s applied. If it did break to two lines then the second line would be hidden anyway as the gallery is placed absolutely a set distance from the top.
I don’t really like this set up at all as it relies on too many magic numbers and the fact that a whole set of placeholders are in place to hold the page open and they aren’t really working anyway when columns wrap.
A quick fix would be to make the text smaller on the headings.
e.g.
@media screen and (max-width:480px){
.photo ul.topic li a.set{font-size:8px}
}
Of course that’s quite small and not really the best approach.
It would be better to move the titles vertically so they take up more room but the design of that gallery won’t allow it.
You could split the words of the tab title into two lines when the screen is small by adding a break in the html and hiding it on larger screens. You would need a min-height to hold the space open and then reduce the line-height accordingly.
You need multiple media queries to change the height of the spaceholder so that the gallery does not overlap as the screen gets smaller.
Here is a rough codepen with tidied up html.
(I will delete this codepen once you have viewed as it hotlinks to your images).
css:
html,
body {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
/* ================================================================
This copyright notice must be untouched at all times.
The original version of this stylesheet and the associated (x)html
is available at http://www.cssplay.co.uk/menu/lightbox.html
Copyright (c) 2005-2007 Stu Nicholls. All rights reserved.
This stylesheet and the associated (x)html may be modified in any
way to fit your requirements.
=================================================================== */
/****************************************************************************
Modification of the original HTML:
Changed to a modern doctype and added a meta tag to allow mobiles to zoom.
Removed the old nasty IE hacks needed to make old IE hover on list items.
Modification of the original CSS:
Made the gallery fluid to achieve some responsiveness.
The max-width is arbitrary and the min-width is determed by the no-wrap menu.
Centered and expanded the category buttons to act as a full width menu.
Centered the galleries in their fluid containers.
*****************************************************************************/
/* common styling */
h1 {
margin: 0;
text-align: center;
font-size: 3em;
color: #5a40ff;
}
h1 {
text-align: center;
}
a {
color: #fff;
}
a:hover {
text-decoration: none;
}
a:visited {
color: #fff;
}
/* slides styling */
.photo {
max-width: 930px;
position: relative;
margin: 0 auto;
}
.photo ul.topic {
display: table;
padding: 0;
margin: 0;
list-style: none;
width: 100%;
height: auto;
position: relative;
z-index: 10;
text-align: center;
white-space: nowrap;
}
.photo ul.topic li {
display: table-cell;
width: 1%;
}
.photo ul.topic li a.set {
display: block;
font-size: 11px;
line-height: 30px;
color: #000;
text-decoration: none;
border: solid #fff;
border-width: 1px 1px 0 0;
background: #ccc;
font-family: verdana, arial, sans-serif;
padding: 0 2px;
}
.photo ul.topic li a.set b br {
display: none;
}
@media screen and (max-width: 980px) {
.photo ul.topic li a.set b br {
display: block;
}
.photo ul.topic li a.set {
line-height: 15px;
min-height: 30px;
font-size: 10px;
}
}
.photo ul.topic li ul {
display: none;
white-space: normal;
list-style: none;
padding: 0;
margin: 0;
}
.photo ul.topic li.active a {
color: #000;
background: #bbb;
}
.photo ul.topic li:hover a {
color: #fff;
background: #aaa;
}
.photo ul.topic li.active ul {
display: block;
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 31px;
list-style: none;
padding: 0;
margin: 0;
background: #ddd;
padding: 10px 15px 15px;
border: 15px solid #bbb;
z-index: 1;
}
.photo ul.topic li:hover ul {
display: block;
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 31px;
background: #ddd;
padding: 10px 15px 15px;
border: 15px solid #aaa;
z-index: 10;
}
.photo ul.topic li ul li {
display: inline-block;
width: 112px;
height: 87px;
float: none;
border: 1px solid #fff;
margin: 1px;
}
.photo ul.topic li ul li a {
display: block;
width: 110px;
height: 85px;
cursor: default;
float: left;
text-decoration: none;
background: #444;
border: 1px solid #888;
}
.photo ul.topic li ul li a img {
display: block;
width: 100px;
height: 75px;
border: 5px solid #eee;
}
.photo ul.topic li:hover ul li a:hover {
white-space: normal;
position: relative;
z-index: 100;
}
.photo ul.topic li:hover ul li a:hover img {
position: absolute;
left: -50px;
top: -32px;
width: 200px;
height: 150px;
border-color: #eee;
}
.spaceholder {
height: 22rem;
}
@media screen and (max-width: 915px) {
.spaceholder {
height: 28rem;
}
.photo ul.topic li ul li {
margin: 0;
}
}
@media screen and (max-width: 792px) {
.spaceholder {
height: 34rem;
}
}
@media screen and (max-width: 672px) {
.spaceholder {
height: 39rem;
}
}
@media screen and (max-width: 572px) {
.spaceholder {
height: 40rem;
}
}
@media screen and (max-width: 553px) {
.spaceholder {
height: 44rem;
}
}
@media screen and (max-width: 502px) {
.spaceholder {
height: 47rem;
}
}
.mast {
display: table;
max-width: 930px;
margin: 0 auto;
}
.mast img {
width: 100%;
height: auto;
}
.button {
background-color: #5a40ff;
border: none;
color: white;
padding: 10px 14px;
text-align: center;
text-decoration: none;
display: inline-block;
font-size: 15px;
margin: 4px 2px;
cursor: pointer;
}
.sig {
text-align: center;
font-weight: bold;
margin: 1rem 0;
font-family: Verdana, Tahoma;
font-size: 1rem;
}
.navrow-top {
text-align: center;
text-transform: uppercase;
margin: 1rem 0;
}
.navrow-base {
text-align: center;
margin: 1rem 0;
}
HTML:
<h1>MOSKOVITA PHOTOGRAPHY</h1>
<div class="mast">
<img src="0818170631b_HDRb_NR-975px.jpg" alt="Takhlakh Lake - Mt Adams" title="Sunrise at Takhlakh Lake under Mt Adams">
</div>
<div class="photo">
<ul class="topic">
<li><a class="set" href="#Bald Eagles"><b>BALD <br>EAGLES</b></a>
<ul>
<li><a href="April16-3-800.jpg"><img src="double-landing-nesting-eagles-1200.jpg" alt="Bald Eagles" title="Bald Eagles landing on branches" /></a></li>
<li><a href="May10-BaldEagle6-web.jpg"><img src="May10-BaldEagle6-web.jpg" alt="Bald Eagle" title="Bald Eagle flight at Point Defiance, Tacoma" /></a></li>
<li><a href="May10-BaldEagle2-web.jpg"><img src="May10-BaldEagle2-web.jpg" alt="Bald Eagle" title="Bald Eagle flight" /></a></li>
<li><a href="_1orcaEagles13a-800.jpg"><img src="_1orcaEagles13a-800.jpg" alt="Bald Eagle" title="Bald Eagle at Orca Island" /></a></li>
<li><a href="May13eagles-800.jpg"><img src="May13eagles-800.jpg" alt="Bald Eagle Eaglete" title="Nesting female Bald Eagle and Eaglete" /></a></li>
<li><a href="Sept1YachtClubEagle2-800.jpg"><img src="Sept1YachtClubEagle2-800.jpg" alt="Bald Eagle and Flag" title="Bald Eagle and flag at Tacoma Yatch Club" /></a></li>
<li><a href="March1eagles6a-800.jpg"><img src="March1eagles6a-800.jpg" alt="Bald Eagles Screaming" title="Bald Eagle mates screaming" /></a></li>
<li><a href="April10eagles1a-800.jpg"><img src="April10eagles1a-800.jpg" alt="Bald Eagle Nest" title="Bald Eagle landing in nest" /></a></li>
<li><a href="_June6eagles-800.jpg"><img src="_June6eagles-800.jpg" alt="Bald Eagle" title="Bald Eagle taking off from top of tree" /></a></li>
<li><a href="EaglesMay8-2-800.jpg"><img src="EaglesMay8-2-800.jpg" alt="Immature Bald Eagle" title="Immature Bald Eagle in flight" /></a></li>
<li><a href="May10-BaldEagle10-web.jpg"><img src="May10-BaldEagle10-web.jpg" alt="Bald Eagle" title="Bald Eagle on branch" /></a></li>
<li><a href="TheCatch-800.jpg"><img src="TheCatch-800.jpg" alt="Bald Eagle fishing" title="The Catch by a Bald Eagle" /></a></li>
<li><a href="_1orcaEagles8-a-800.jpg"><img src="_1orcaEagles8-a-800.jpg" alt="Bald Eagle" title="Bald Eagle in flight" /></a></li>
<li><a href="26-orcaEagles-a-800.jpg"><img src="26-orcaEagles-a-800.jpg" alt="Bald Eagles" title="Bald Eagle pair screaming" /></a></li>
<li><a href="April3eagles2-800.jpg"><img src="April3eagles2-800.jpg" alt="Female Bald Eagle" title="Female Bald Eagle on branch" /></a></li>
<li><a href="April16-2-800.jpg"><img src="April16-2-800.jpg" alt="Bald Eagle Landing" title="Bald Eagle landing in tree" /></a></li>
</ul>
</li>
<li><a class="set" href="#Wildlife"><b>WILD<br>LIFE</b></a>
<ul>
<li><a href="Sept2016ElkBugling3-web.jpg"><img src="Sept2016ElkBugling3-web.jpg" alt="Elk Bugling" title="Massive Bull Elk near Mt Rainier" /></a></li>
<li><a href="0WildAnimals.jpg"><img src="0WildAnimals.jpg" alt="Ram" title="Ram at Glacier National Park" /></a></li>
<li><a href="Banff_Black_Bear2.jpg"><img src="Banff_Black_Bear2.jpg" alt="Black Bear" title="Black Bear in Banff, Alberta" /></a></li>
<li><a href="2mtrainierfox-800.jpg"><img src="2mtrainierfox-800.jpg" alt="Fox" title="Fox in Mt Rainier National Park" /></a></li>
<li><a href="RainierDeer-800.jpg"><img src="RainierDeer-800.jpg" alt="Deer Fawn" title="Fawn among wildflowers" /></a></li>
<li><a href="Banff_Bear-5.jpg"><img src="Banff_Bear-5.jpg" alt="Brown Bear" title="Brown Bear, Banff, Alberta" /></a></li>
<li><a href="RainierBadger-5-800.jpg"><img src="RainierBadger-5-800.jpg" alt="Badger" title="Badger in NW WA" /></a></li>
<li><a href="SkunkAug6-800.jpg"><img src="SkunkAug6-800.jpg" alt="Skunk" title="Skunk in backyard" /></a></li>
<li><a href="6WildAnimals.jpg"><img src="6WildAnimals.jpg" alt="Wild Goats" title="Rocky Mountain Goats" /></a></li>
<li><a href="Oct11Elk7-800.jpg"><img src="Oct11Elk7-800.jpg" alt="Bull Elk" title="8x7 Bull Elk near Mt Rainier" /></a></li>
<li><a href="Oct11Elk8-800.jpg"><img src="Oct11Elk8-800.jpg" alt="Bull Elk" title="Massive Bull Elk near Mt Rainier" /></a></li>
<li><a href="BullElk2014-800.jpg"><img src="BullElk2014-800.jpg" alt="Bull Elks" title="Several Bull Elks cooling off" /></a></li>
<li><a href="8WildAnimals.jpg"><img src="8WildAnimals.jpg" alt="White Tail Deer" title="White Tail Deer in Blooms" /></a></li>
<li><a href="BlackBear2014b-800.jpg"><img src="BlackBear2014b-800.jpg" alt="Black Bear" title="Black Bear marking his territory" /></a></li>
<li><a href="Dec10racoon1-800.jpg"><img src="Dec10racoon1-800.jpg" alt="Racoon" title="Racoon up a tree" /></a></li>
<li><a href="7mtrainierfox-800.jpg"><img src="7mtrainierfox-800.jpg" alt="Red Fox" title="Red Fox portrait" /></a></li>
</ul>
</li>
<li class="active"><a class="set" href="#Mountains"><b>MOUNTAINS <br>& LAKES</b></a>
<ul>
<li><a href="CraterLake0-800.jpg"><img src="CraterLake0-800.jpg" alt="Crater Lake, OR" title="Crater Lake in the Summer" /></a></li>
<li><a href="CraterLake8.jpg"><img src="CraterLake8.jpg" alt="Crater Lake" title="Crater Lake in Winter" /></a></li>
<li><a href="ShuksanMtSunRise5-web.jpg"><img src="ShuksanMtSunRise5-web.jpg" alt="Picture Lake under Shuksan Mt" title="Sunrise at Picture Lake below Shuksan Mt" /></a></li>
<li><a href="ShuksanMtSunSet2-web.jpg"><img src="ShuksanMtSunSet2-web.jpg" alt="Shuksan Mt" title="Shuksan Mt at sunset" /></a></li>
<li><a href="4-Cascades-1k.jpg"><img src="4-Cascades-1k.jpg" alt="North Cascade Mountains" title="North Cascade Mountains" /></a></li>
<li><a href="IrynsCounsilLake5-web.jpg"><img src="IrynsCounsilLake5-web.jpg" alt="Mt Adams and Council lake" title="Mt Adams and Council Lake" /></a></li>
<li><a href="MtHood3-web.jpg"><img src="MtHood3-web.jpg" alt="Trillium Lake under Mt Hood" title="Fly fisherman at Trillium Lake under Mt Hood" /></a></li>
<li><a href="0287b.jpg"><img src="0287b.jpg" alt="Takhlakh Lake under Mt Adams" title="Bald Eagle flying at Takhlakh Lake under Mt Adams" /></a></li>
<li><a href="+iryn2-800.jpg"><img src="+iryn2-800.jpg" alt="Mt Shuksan" title="Looking toward Mt Shuksan" /></a></li>
<li><a href="Banff_2JackLake5-web.jpg"><img src="Banff_2JackLake5-web.jpg" alt="Two Jack Lake" title="Two Jack Lake, Banff National Park" /></a></li>
<li><a href="ReflectionLake7-800.jpg"><img src="ReflectionLake7-800.jpg" alt="Reflection Lake" title="Reflection Lake under Mt Rainier" /></a></li>
<li><a href="Sequin_Horse_900pixels.jpg"><img src="Sequin_Horse_900pixels.jpg" alt="Clydesdales horse - Sequim" title="Clydesdales horse near Sequim" /></a></li>
<li><a href="Aug15moon1a-web.jpg"><img src="Aug15moon1a-web.jpg" alt="Takhlakh Lake under Mt Adams" title="Moon over Mt Adams" /></a></li>
<li><a href="MtBakerEagle1-800.jpg"><img src="MtBakerEagle1-800.jpg" alt="Baker Lake under Mt Baker" title="Baker Lake under Mt Baker" /></a></li>
<li><a href="MtHood2-web.jpg"><img src="MtHood2-web.jpg" alt="Mt Hood" title="Trillium Lake under Mt Hood" />
</a></li>
<li><a href="RainierWildflowers15-800.jpg"><img src="RainierWildflowers15-800.jpg" alt="Reflection Lake" title="Reflection Lake below Mt Rainier" /></a></li>
<li><a href="1Hoodcanalolympusmounts2-800.jpg"><img src="1Hoodcanalolympusmounts2-800.jpg" alt="Olympic Mountains" title="Olympic Mountains" />
</a></li>
<li><a href="2Jacks_Lake_NR.jpg"><img src="2Jacks_Lake_NR.jpg" alt="Banff" title="Two Jack Lake in Banff" /></a></li>
<li><a href="0720-Tipsoo_Lake5-web.jpg"><img src="0720-Tipsoo_Lake5-web.jpg" alt="Mt Rainier" title="Tipsoo Lake" /></a></li>
<li><a href="10-27-19_Levee_Pond-2-web.jpg"><img src="10-27-19_Levee_Pond-2-web.jpg" alt="Mt Rainier" title="Pond" /></a></li>
<li><a href="DiamondCraterLake020.jpg"><img src="DiamondCraterLake020.jpg" alt="Mt Baily" title="Dimond Lake under Mt Baily" /></a></li>
</ul>
</li>
<li><a class="set" href="#Birds"><b>BIRDS</b></a>
<ul>
<li><a href="StellarJay1-800.jpg"><img src="StellarJay1-800.jpg" alt="Stellar Jay" title="Stellar Jay on branch" /></a></li>
<li><a href="BarnSwallows-1-800.jpg"><img src="BarnSwallows-1-800.jpg" alt="Barn Swallows" title="Barn Swallows feeding nesting babies" /></a></li>
<li><a href="Jan27chickadee-800.jpg"><img src="Jan27chickadee-800.jpg" alt="Chickadee" title="Chickadee on branch" /></a></li>
<li><a href="April2016-2.jpg"><img src="April2016-2.jpg" alt="Red Wing Blackbird" title="Red Wing Blackbird singing on branch" /></a></li>
<li><a href="WapatoLakeOsprey8-web.jpg"><img src="WapatoLakeOsprey8-web.jpg" alt="Osprey with fish" title="Osprey with fish" /></a></li>
<li><a href="Oct12jay-800.jpg"><img src="Oct12jay-800.jpg" alt="Scrub Jay" title="Scrub Jay landing" /></a></li>
<li><a href="BlueJayChristmasTree0-800.jpg"><img src="BlueJayChristmasTree0-800.jpg" alt="Scrub Jay" title="Scrub Jay" /></a></li>
<li><a href="MtAdamsOsprey25-web.jpg"><img src="MtAdamsOsprey25-web.jpg" alt="Osprey with fish" title="Osprey with fish" /></a></li>
<li><a href="GoldenEagle1-800.jpg"><img src="GoldenEagle1-800.jpg" alt="Golden Eagle" title="Golden Eagle Portrait" /></a></li>
<li><a href="CraterLake13.jpg"><img src="CraterLake13.jpg" alt="Grey Jay" title="Grey Jay in flight at Crater Lake" /></a></li>
<li><a href="Mowich_Lake_Grey_Jays-web.jpg"><img src="Mowich_Lake_Grey_Jays-web.jpg" alt="Grey Jay" title="Grey Jay at Mt Rainier" /></a></li>
<li><a href="StellarJay3-800.jpg"><img src="StellarJay3-800.jpg" alt="Stellar Jay" title="Stellar Jay at Mt Rainier" /></a></li>
<li><a href="0May29yellowfinch-800.jpg"><img src="0May29yellowfinch-800.jpg" alt="Yellow Finch" title="Yellow Finch eating berries" /></a></li>
<li><a href="aWinterTowhee-800.jpg"><img src="aWinterTowhee-800.jpg" alt="Spotted Towhee" title="Spotted Towhee in winter" /></a></li>
<li><a href="Sept25licker2-800.jpg"><img src="Sept25licker2-800.jpg" alt="Northern Flicker" title="Northern Flick Portrait" /></a></li>
<li><a href="Oct11owl-800.jpg"><img src="Oct11owl-800.jpg" alt="Snowy Owl" title="Snowy Owl at Mt Rainier" /></a></li>
</ul>
</li>
<li><a class="set" href="#Hummingbirds"><b>HUMMING<br>BIRDS</b></a>
<ul>
<li><a href="6june8hummer-800.jpg"><img src="6june8hummer-800.jpg" alt="Rufous Hummingbird" title="Male Rufous Hummingbird in flight at blooms" /></a></li>
<li><a href="1+hummerOct6a-800.jpg"><img src="1+hummerOct6a-800.jpg" alt="Anna Hummingbird" title="Male Anna Hummingbird in flight" /></a></li>
<li><a href="SpringAnnaApril27-800.jpg"><img src="SpringAnnaApril27-800.jpg" alt="Anna Hummingbird" title="Male Anna Hummingbird on Spring blooming tree" /></a></li>
<li><a href="5-1-Rufous-800.jpg"><img src="5-1-Rufous-800.jpg" alt="Rufous Hummingbird" title="Male Rufous Hummingbird on branch" /></a></li>
<li><a href="Jan20hummer2-800.jpg"><img src="Jan20hummer2-800.jpg" alt="Male Anna Hummingbird" title="Male Anna Hummingbird in flight" /></a></li>
<li><a href="1June11hummer-800.jpg"><img src="1June11hummer-800.jpg" alt="Female Rufous Hummingbird" title="Female Rufous Hummingbird at flowers" /></a></li>
<li><a href="RufousSept2011-800.jpg"><img src="RufousSept2011-800.jpg" alt="Female Rufous Hummingbird" title="Rufous Hummingbird and wasp" /></a></li>
<li><a href="1Dec28hummer-800.jpg"><img src="1Dec28hummer-800.jpg" alt="Male Hummingbird" title="Male Humminbird on branch" /></a></li>
<li><a href="Jan15hummer2-800.jpg"><img src="Jan15hummer2-800.jpg" alt="Anna Hummingbird" title="Anna Hummingbird in flight" /></a></li>
<li><a href="Jan19hummer1-800.jpg"><img src="Jan19hummer1-800.jpg" alt="Hummingbird" title="Hummingbird at flower" /></a></li>
<li><a href="Feb15hummers3-800.jpg"><img src="Feb15hummers3-800.jpg" alt="Hummingbird" title="Hummingbird at flower" /></a></li>
<li><a href="Nov11hummer2-800.jpg"><img src="Nov11hummer2-800.jpg" alt="Anna Hummingbird" title="Male Anna Hummingbird on branch" /></a></li>
<li><a href="2June20hummers2-800.jpg"><img src="2June20hummers2-800.jpg" alt="Anna and Rufous Hummingbirds" title="Anna and Rufous Hummingbirds fighting" /></a></li>
<li><a href="4June17hummer-800.jpg"><img src="4June17hummer-800.jpg" alt="Rufous Hummingbird" title="Female Rufous Hummingbird catching an insect" /></a></li>
<li><a href="May27anna2-800.jpg"><img src="May27anna2-800.jpg" alt="Female Rufous Hummingbird" title="Female Rufous Hummingbird at flower" /></a></li>
<li><a href="5-9-Rufous-2-800.jpg"><img src="5-9-Rufous-2-800.jpg" alt="Rufous Hummingbird" title="Male Rufous Hummingbird at flower" /></a></li>
</ul>
</li>
</ul>
<div class="spaceholder"></div>
</div>
<nav class="navrow-top">
<a href="https://moskovita-photography.com/Bald_Eagles.htm" class="button">Bald Eagles ></a>
<a href="https://moskovita-photography.com/Wildlife.htm" class="button">Wildlife ></a>
<a href="https://moskovita-photography.com/Mountain.htm" class="button">Mountains ></a>
<a href="https://moskovita-photography.com/Birds.htm" class="button">Birds ></a>
<a href="http://www.moskovita-photography.com/Anna_Rufous_Hummingbirds.htm" class="button">Humming Birds ></a>
</nav>
<nav class="navrow-base">
<a href="https://moskovita-photography.com/New_Website-gallery.htm" class="button">More Galleries</a>
<a href="https://moskovita-photography.com/Jack_and_Alan_Blog.htm" class="button">Blogs</a>
<a href="https://moskovita-photography.com/about.htm" class="button">About</a>
<a href="http://www.moskovita-photography.com/Stock_Photos.htm" class="button">Stock Photos</a>
</nav>
<p class="sig">© Jack Moskovita Photography</p>
Worked last night, just got up and having my coffee and looking at this great stuff!
WOW!
I copied it and will learn from this. I have about five more galleries to do like this, so it’s great to learn something new.
Thanks a bunch for you guys helping me out here. I was fighting trying to learn this on my own for three weeks before I found this site… which I ain’t leaving anytime soon. I may be an old fogie at age 68, but never too late to learn. I’m also a 3rd generation professional photographer in the family too.
Now to go apply this stuff to my website and learn while doing it.
Found a small snag. Home page looks perfect in landscape & portrait mode, but when I click like say “Birds” in the gallery, Mountain & Lakes gallery overlaps one line below that in both landscape/portrait. Can that be adjusted/fixed in coding? If not I can live with it. Try it here live on your phone:
https://moskovita-photography.com/
Or see what that looks like below.
Portrait mode (It does the same thing in Landscape mode)
Yes that’s a problem with the method being used in that the gallery is expecting the same number of images in each tab.
A quick fix would be to add some empty li tags so that each section has the same number of list items.
e.g.
In the birds section you would need to add extra items like this:
<li><a href="Oct11owl-800.jpg"><img src="Oct11owl-800.jpg" alt="Snowy Owl" title="Snowy Owl at Mt Rainier" /></a></li>
<li></li><li></li><li></li><li></li><li></li>
</ul>
You can hide those items by adding this css.
.photo li:empty {
opacity: 0;
}
You would of course need to add the same number to each of those tabs to make them all have the same total as the one with the most.
What would be better is if instead of the images being absolutely placed the tabs were absolutely placed at the top and then the images could take up a natural flow and avoid all the media queries and any chance of overlapping.
If I get a chance in the next couple of days I will rewrite the code to try that method
Aha… your right as I came in here to say I figured it out. LOL
I found that the Mountain & Lakes had a full gallery and I had yet to fill out the other four galleries. Just did the Bald Eagles and no problem, so I have to fill up the other three and I’ll be in business.
Boy, it didn’t take you long to figure it out… that was fast! You sure know your stuff!
But I’d like to see your other solution because in my other two gallery pages (and more coming as I have years of pics) I may not have enough good ones to fill up all 21 spots.
I’m having fun doing learning this stuff. Now to go do the Hummingbirds to fill up that gallery…
Paul, I wish I was younger, I’d move to Australia as I’m pretty fed up with politics here in America.
Ok here’s a version that doesn’t need the empty elements and doesn’t need a spaceholder either.
It works as I mentioned before in that the tabs at the top are absolutely placed which allows the nested ul to be back in the flow and take up normal space without overlapping following items. I set a min-height on the wide screen version to stop the page jumping when the gallery changes height.
Hope it’s an improvement
[off topic]
Just for fun here is the basic framework of a CSS grid tab structure similar to what’s been discussed above but with no positioning required at all.
[/off-topic]
It’s Memorial weekend so I’ll be out of town for a couple days, then back in here to play with coding… Y’all have a safe weekend.