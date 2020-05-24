How to make my Multi-Page Photograph Gallery same width as my main 900 pixel width photo at the top?

You could split the words of the tab title into two lines when the screen is small by adding a break in the html and hiding it on larger screens. You would need a min-height to hold the space open and then reduce the line-height accordingly.
You need multiple media queries to change the height of the spaceholder so that the gallery does not overlap as the screen gets smaller.
Here is a rough codepen with tidied up html.
css:
html,
body {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
/* ================================================================
This copyright notice must be untouched at all times.
The original version of this stylesheet and the associated (x)html
is available at http://www.cssplay.co.uk/menu/lightbox.html
Copyright (c) 2005-2007 Stu Nicholls. All rights reserved.
This stylesheet and the associated (x)html may be modified in any
way to fit your requirements.
=================================================================== */
/****************************************************************************
Modification of the original HTML:
Changed to a modern doctype and added a meta tag to allow mobiles to zoom.
Removed the old nasty IE hacks needed to make old IE hover on list items.
Modification of the original CSS:
Made the gallery fluid to achieve some responsiveness.
The max-width is arbitrary and the min-width is determed by the no-wrap menu.
Centered and expanded the category buttons to act as a full width menu.
Centered the galleries in their fluid containers.
*****************************************************************************/
/* common styling */
h1 {
margin: 0;
text-align: center;
font-size: 3em;
color: #5a40ff;
}
h1 {
text-align: center;
}
a {
color: #fff;
}
a:hover {
text-decoration: none;
}
a:visited {
color: #fff;
}
/* slides styling */
.photo {
max-width: 930px;
position: relative;
margin: 0 auto;
}
.photo ul.topic {
display: table;
padding: 0;
margin: 0;
list-style: none;
width: 100%;
height: auto;
position: relative;
z-index: 10;
text-align: center;
white-space: nowrap;
}
.photo ul.topic li {
display: table-cell;
width: 1%;
}
.photo ul.topic li a.set {
display: block;
font-size: 11px;
line-height: 30px;
color: #000;
text-decoration: none;
border: solid #fff;
border-width: 1px 1px 0 0;
background: #ccc;
font-family: verdana, arial, sans-serif;
padding: 0 2px;
}
.photo ul.topic li a.set b br {
display: none;
}
@media screen and (max-width: 980px) {
.photo ul.topic li a.set b br {
display: block;
}
.photo ul.topic li a.set {
line-height: 15px;
min-height: 30px;
font-size: 10px;
}
}
.photo ul.topic li ul {
display: none;
white-space: normal;
list-style: none;
padding: 0;
margin: 0;
}
.photo ul.topic li.active a {
color: #000;
background: #bbb;
}
.photo ul.topic li:hover a {
color: #fff;
background: #aaa;
}
.photo ul.topic li.active ul {
display: block;
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 31px;
list-style: none;
padding: 0;
margin: 0;
background: #ddd;
padding: 10px 15px 15px;
border: 15px solid #bbb;
z-index: 1;
}
.photo ul.topic li:hover ul {
display: block;
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 31px;
background: #ddd;
padding: 10px 15px 15px;
border: 15px solid #aaa;
z-index: 10;
}
.photo ul.topic li ul li {
display: inline-block;
width: 112px;
height: 87px;
float: none;
border: 1px solid #fff;
margin: 1px;
}
.photo ul.topic li ul li a {
display: block;
width: 110px;
height: 85px;
cursor: default;
float: left;
text-decoration: none;
background: #444;
border: 1px solid #888;
}
.photo ul.topic li ul li a img {
display: block;
width: 100px;
height: 75px;
border: 5px solid #eee;
}
.photo ul.topic li:hover ul li a:hover {
white-space: normal;
position: relative;
z-index: 100;
}
.photo ul.topic li:hover ul li a:hover img {
position: absolute;
left: -50px;
top: -32px;
width: 200px;
height: 150px;
border-color: #eee;
}
.spaceholder {
height: 22rem;
}
@media screen and (max-width: 915px) {
.spaceholder {
height: 28rem;
}
.photo ul.topic li ul li {
margin: 0;
}
}
@media screen and (max-width: 792px) {
.spaceholder {
height: 34rem;
}
}
@media screen and (max-width: 672px) {
.spaceholder {
height: 39rem;
}
}
@media screen and (max-width: 572px) {
.spaceholder {
height: 40rem;
}
}
@media screen and (max-width: 553px) {
.spaceholder {
height: 44rem;
}
}
@media screen and (max-width: 502px) {
.spaceholder {
height: 47rem;
}
}
.mast {
display: table;
max-width: 930px;
margin: 0 auto;
}
.mast img {
width: 100%;
height: auto;
}
.button {
background-color: #5a40ff;
border: none;
color: white;
padding: 10px 14px;
text-align: center;
text-decoration: none;
display: inline-block;
font-size: 15px;
margin: 4px 2px;
cursor: pointer;
}
.sig {
text-align: center;
font-weight: bold;
margin: 1rem 0;
font-family: Verdana, Tahoma;
font-size: 1rem;
}
.navrow-top {
text-align: center;
text-transform: uppercase;
margin: 1rem 0;
}
.navrow-base {
text-align: center;
margin: 1rem 0;
}
HTML:
<h1>MOSKOVITA PHOTOGRAPHY</h1>
<div class="mast">
<img src="0818170631b_HDRb_NR-975px.jpg" alt="Takhlakh Lake - Mt Adams" title="Sunrise at Takhlakh Lake under Mt Adams">
</div>
<div class="photo">
<ul class="topic">
<li><a class="set" href="#Bald Eagles"><b>BALD <br>EAGLES</b></a>
<ul>
<li><a href="April16-3-800.jpg"><img src="double-landing-nesting-eagles-1200.jpg" alt="Bald Eagles" title="Bald Eagles landing on branches" /></a></li>
<li><a href="May10-BaldEagle6-web.jpg"><img src="May10-BaldEagle6-web.jpg" alt="Bald Eagle" title="Bald Eagle flight at Point Defiance, Tacoma" /></a></li>
<li><a href="May10-BaldEagle2-web.jpg"><img src="May10-BaldEagle2-web.jpg" alt="Bald Eagle" title="Bald Eagle flight" /></a></li>
<li><a href="_1orcaEagles13a-800.jpg"><img src="_1orcaEagles13a-800.jpg" alt="Bald Eagle" title="Bald Eagle at Orca Island" /></a></li>
<li><a href="May13eagles-800.jpg"><img src="May13eagles-800.jpg" alt="Bald Eagle Eaglete" title="Nesting female Bald Eagle and Eaglete" /></a></li>
<li><a href="Sept1YachtClubEagle2-800.jpg"><img src="Sept1YachtClubEagle2-800.jpg" alt="Bald Eagle and Flag" title="Bald Eagle and flag at Tacoma Yatch Club" /></a></li>
<li><a href="March1eagles6a-800.jpg"><img src="March1eagles6a-800.jpg" alt="Bald Eagles Screaming" title="Bald Eagle mates screaming" /></a></li>
<li><a href="April10eagles1a-800.jpg"><img src="April10eagles1a-800.jpg" alt="Bald Eagle Nest" title="Bald Eagle landing in nest" /></a></li>
<li><a href="_June6eagles-800.jpg"><img src="_June6eagles-800.jpg" alt="Bald Eagle" title="Bald Eagle taking off from top of tree" /></a></li>
<li><a href="EaglesMay8-2-800.jpg"><img src="EaglesMay8-2-800.jpg" alt="Immature Bald Eagle" title="Immature Bald Eagle in flight" /></a></li>
<li><a href="May10-BaldEagle10-web.jpg"><img src="May10-BaldEagle10-web.jpg" alt="Bald Eagle" title="Bald Eagle on branch" /></a></li>
<li><a href="TheCatch-800.jpg"><img src="TheCatch-800.jpg" alt="Bald Eagle fishing" title="The Catch by a Bald Eagle" /></a></li>
<li><a href="_1orcaEagles8-a-800.jpg"><img src="_1orcaEagles8-a-800.jpg" alt="Bald Eagle" title="Bald Eagle in flight" /></a></li>
<li><a href="26-orcaEagles-a-800.jpg"><img src="26-orcaEagles-a-800.jpg" alt="Bald Eagles" title="Bald Eagle pair screaming" /></a></li>
<li><a href="April3eagles2-800.jpg"><img src="April3eagles2-800.jpg" alt="Female Bald Eagle" title="Female Bald Eagle on branch" /></a></li>
<li><a href="April16-2-800.jpg"><img src="April16-2-800.jpg" alt="Bald Eagle Landing" title="Bald Eagle landing in tree" /></a></li>
</ul>
</li>
<li><a class="set" href="#Wildlife"><b>WILD<br>LIFE</b></a>
<ul>
<li><a href="Sept2016ElkBugling3-web.jpg"><img src="Sept2016ElkBugling3-web.jpg" alt="Elk Bugling" title="Massive Bull Elk near Mt Rainier" /></a></li>
<li><a href="0WildAnimals.jpg"><img src="0WildAnimals.jpg" alt="Ram" title="Ram at Glacier National Park" /></a></li>
<li><a href="Banff_Black_Bear2.jpg"><img src="Banff_Black_Bear2.jpg" alt="Black Bear" title="Black Bear in Banff, Alberta" /></a></li>
<li><a href="2mtrainierfox-800.jpg"><img src="2mtrainierfox-800.jpg" alt="Fox" title="Fox in Mt Rainier National Park" /></a></li>
<li><a href="RainierDeer-800.jpg"><img src="RainierDeer-800.jpg" alt="Deer Fawn" title="Fawn among wildflowers" /></a></li>
<li><a href="Banff_Bear-5.jpg"><img src="Banff_Bear-5.jpg" alt="Brown Bear" title="Brown Bear, Banff, Alberta" /></a></li>
<li><a href="RainierBadger-5-800.jpg"><img src="RainierBadger-5-800.jpg" alt="Badger" title="Badger in NW WA" /></a></li>
<li><a href="SkunkAug6-800.jpg"><img src="SkunkAug6-800.jpg" alt="Skunk" title="Skunk in backyard" /></a></li>
<li><a href="6WildAnimals.jpg"><img src="6WildAnimals.jpg" alt="Wild Goats" title="Rocky Mountain Goats" /></a></li>
<li><a href="Oct11Elk7-800.jpg"><img src="Oct11Elk7-800.jpg" alt="Bull Elk" title="8x7 Bull Elk near Mt Rainier" /></a></li>
<li><a href="Oct11Elk8-800.jpg"><img src="Oct11Elk8-800.jpg" alt="Bull Elk" title="Massive Bull Elk near Mt Rainier" /></a></li>
<li><a href="BullElk2014-800.jpg"><img src="BullElk2014-800.jpg" alt="Bull Elks" title="Several Bull Elks cooling off" /></a></li>
<li><a href="8WildAnimals.jpg"><img src="8WildAnimals.jpg" alt="White Tail Deer" title="White Tail Deer in Blooms" /></a></li>
<li><a href="BlackBear2014b-800.jpg"><img src="BlackBear2014b-800.jpg" alt="Black Bear" title="Black Bear marking his territory" /></a></li>
<li><a href="Dec10racoon1-800.jpg"><img src="Dec10racoon1-800.jpg" alt="Racoon" title="Racoon up a tree" /></a></li>
<li><a href="7mtrainierfox-800.jpg"><img src="7mtrainierfox-800.jpg" alt="Red Fox" title="Red Fox portrait" /></a></li>
</ul>
</li>
<li class="active"><a class="set" href="#Mountains"><b>MOUNTAINS <br>& LAKES</b></a>
<ul>
<li><a href="CraterLake0-800.jpg"><img src="CraterLake0-800.jpg" alt="Crater Lake, OR" title="Crater Lake in the Summer" /></a></li>
<li><a href="CraterLake8.jpg"><img src="CraterLake8.jpg" alt="Crater Lake" title="Crater Lake in Winter" /></a></li>
<li><a href="ShuksanMtSunRise5-web.jpg"><img src="ShuksanMtSunRise5-web.jpg" alt="Picture Lake under Shuksan Mt" title="Sunrise at Picture Lake below Shuksan Mt" /></a></li>
<li><a href="ShuksanMtSunSet2-web.jpg"><img src="ShuksanMtSunSet2-web.jpg" alt="Shuksan Mt" title="Shuksan Mt at sunset" /></a></li>
<li><a href="4-Cascades-1k.jpg"><img src="4-Cascades-1k.jpg" alt="North Cascade Mountains" title="North Cascade Mountains" /></a></li>
<li><a href="IrynsCounsilLake5-web.jpg"><img src="IrynsCounsilLake5-web.jpg" alt="Mt Adams and Council lake" title="Mt Adams and Council Lake" /></a></li>
<li><a href="MtHood3-web.jpg"><img src="MtHood3-web.jpg" alt="Trillium Lake under Mt Hood" title="Fly fisherman at Trillium Lake under Mt Hood" /></a></li>
<li><a href="0287b.jpg"><img src="0287b.jpg" alt="Takhlakh Lake under Mt Adams" title="Bald Eagle flying at Takhlakh Lake under Mt Adams" /></a></li>
<li><a href="+iryn2-800.jpg"><img src="+iryn2-800.jpg" alt="Mt Shuksan" title="Looking toward Mt Shuksan" /></a></li>
<li><a href="Banff_2JackLake5-web.jpg"><img src="Banff_2JackLake5-web.jpg" alt="Two Jack Lake" title="Two Jack Lake, Banff National Park" /></a></li>
<li><a href="ReflectionLake7-800.jpg"><img src="ReflectionLake7-800.jpg" alt="Reflection Lake" title="Reflection Lake under Mt Rainier" /></a></li>
<li><a href="Sequin_Horse_900pixels.jpg"><img src="Sequin_Horse_900pixels.jpg" alt="Clydesdales horse - Sequim" title="Clydesdales horse near Sequim" /></a></li>
<li><a href="Aug15moon1a-web.jpg"><img src="Aug15moon1a-web.jpg" alt="Takhlakh Lake under Mt Adams" title="Moon over Mt Adams" /></a></li>
<li><a href="MtBakerEagle1-800.jpg"><img src="MtBakerEagle1-800.jpg" alt="Baker Lake under Mt Baker" title="Baker Lake under Mt Baker" /></a></li>
<li><a href="MtHood2-web.jpg"><img src="MtHood2-web.jpg" alt="Mt Hood" title="Trillium Lake under Mt Hood" />
</a></li>
<li><a href="RainierWildflowers15-800.jpg"><img src="RainierWildflowers15-800.jpg" alt="Reflection Lake" title="Reflection Lake below Mt Rainier" /></a></li>
<li><a href="1Hoodcanalolympusmounts2-800.jpg"><img src="1Hoodcanalolympusmounts2-800.jpg" alt="Olympic Mountains" title="Olympic Mountains" />
</a></li>
<li><a href="2Jacks_Lake_NR.jpg"><img src="2Jacks_Lake_NR.jpg" alt="Banff" title="Two Jack Lake in Banff" /></a></li>
<li><a href="0720-Tipsoo_Lake5-web.jpg"><img src="0720-Tipsoo_Lake5-web.jpg" alt="Mt Rainier" title="Tipsoo Lake" /></a></li>
<li><a href="10-27-19_Levee_Pond-2-web.jpg"><img src="10-27-19_Levee_Pond-2-web.jpg" alt="Mt Rainier" title="Pond" /></a></li>
<li><a href="DiamondCraterLake020.jpg"><img src="DiamondCraterLake020.jpg" alt="Mt Baily" title="Dimond Lake under Mt Baily" /></a></li>
</ul>
</li>
<li><a class="set" href="#Birds"><b>BIRDS</b></a>
<ul>
<li><a href="StellarJay1-800.jpg"><img src="StellarJay1-800.jpg" alt="Stellar Jay" title="Stellar Jay on branch" /></a></li>
<li><a href="BarnSwallows-1-800.jpg"><img src="BarnSwallows-1-800.jpg" alt="Barn Swallows" title="Barn Swallows feeding nesting babies" /></a></li>
<li><a href="Jan27chickadee-800.jpg"><img src="Jan27chickadee-800.jpg" alt="Chickadee" title="Chickadee on branch" /></a></li>
<li><a href="April2016-2.jpg"><img src="April2016-2.jpg" alt="Red Wing Blackbird" title="Red Wing Blackbird singing on branch" /></a></li>
<li><a href="WapatoLakeOsprey8-web.jpg"><img src="WapatoLakeOsprey8-web.jpg" alt="Osprey with fish" title="Osprey with fish" /></a></li>
<li><a href="Oct12jay-800.jpg"><img src="Oct12jay-800.jpg" alt="Scrub Jay" title="Scrub Jay landing" /></a></li>
<li><a href="BlueJayChristmasTree0-800.jpg"><img src="BlueJayChristmasTree0-800.jpg" alt="Scrub Jay" title="Scrub Jay" /></a></li>
<li><a href="MtAdamsOsprey25-web.jpg"><img src="MtAdamsOsprey25-web.jpg" alt="Osprey with fish" title="Osprey with fish" /></a></li>
<li><a href="GoldenEagle1-800.jpg"><img src="GoldenEagle1-800.jpg" alt="Golden Eagle" title="Golden Eagle Portrait" /></a></li>
<li><a href="CraterLake13.jpg"><img src="CraterLake13.jpg" alt="Grey Jay" title="Grey Jay in flight at Crater Lake" /></a></li>
<li><a href="Mowich_Lake_Grey_Jays-web.jpg"><img src="Mowich_Lake_Grey_Jays-web.jpg" alt="Grey Jay" title="Grey Jay at Mt Rainier" /></a></li>
<li><a href="StellarJay3-800.jpg"><img src="StellarJay3-800.jpg" alt="Stellar Jay" title="Stellar Jay at Mt Rainier" /></a></li>
<li><a href="0May29yellowfinch-800.jpg"><img src="0May29yellowfinch-800.jpg" alt="Yellow Finch" title="Yellow Finch eating berries" /></a></li>
<li><a href="aWinterTowhee-800.jpg"><img src="aWinterTowhee-800.jpg" alt="Spotted Towhee" title="Spotted Towhee in winter" /></a></li>
<li><a href="Sept25licker2-800.jpg"><img src="Sept25licker2-800.jpg" alt="Northern Flicker" title="Northern Flick Portrait" /></a></li>
<li><a href="Oct11owl-800.jpg"><img src="Oct11owl-800.jpg" alt="Snowy Owl" title="Snowy Owl at Mt Rainier" /></a></li>
</ul>
</li>
<li><a class="set" href="#Hummingbirds"><b>HUMMING<br>BIRDS</b></a>
<ul>
<li><a href="6june8hummer-800.jpg"><img src="6june8hummer-800.jpg" alt="Rufous Hummingbird" title="Male Rufous Hummingbird in flight at blooms" /></a></li>
<li><a href="1+hummerOct6a-800.jpg"><img src="1+hummerOct6a-800.jpg" alt="Anna Hummingbird" title="Male Anna Hummingbird in flight" /></a></li>
<li><a href="SpringAnnaApril27-800.jpg"><img src="SpringAnnaApril27-800.jpg" alt="Anna Hummingbird" title="Male Anna Hummingbird on Spring blooming tree" /></a></li>
<li><a href="5-1-Rufous-800.jpg"><img src="5-1-Rufous-800.jpg" alt="Rufous Hummingbird" title="Male Rufous Hummingbird on branch" /></a></li>
<li><a href="Jan20hummer2-800.jpg"><img src="Jan20hummer2-800.jpg" alt="Male Anna Hummingbird" title="Male Anna Hummingbird in flight" /></a></li>
<li><a href="1June11hummer-800.jpg"><img src="1June11hummer-800.jpg" alt="Female Rufous Hummingbird" title="Female Rufous Hummingbird at flowers" /></a></li>
<li><a href="RufousSept2011-800.jpg"><img src="RufousSept2011-800.jpg" alt="Female Rufous Hummingbird" title="Rufous Hummingbird and wasp" /></a></li>
<li><a href="1Dec28hummer-800.jpg"><img src="1Dec28hummer-800.jpg" alt="Male Hummingbird" title="Male Humminbird on branch" /></a></li>
<li><a href="Jan15hummer2-800.jpg"><img src="Jan15hummer2-800.jpg" alt="Anna Hummingbird" title="Anna Hummingbird in flight" /></a></li>
<li><a href="Jan19hummer1-800.jpg"><img src="Jan19hummer1-800.jpg" alt="Hummingbird" title="Hummingbird at flower" /></a></li>
<li><a href="Feb15hummers3-800.jpg"><img src="Feb15hummers3-800.jpg" alt="Hummingbird" title="Hummingbird at flower" /></a></li>
<li><a href="Nov11hummer2-800.jpg"><img src="Nov11hummer2-800.jpg" alt="Anna Hummingbird" title="Male Anna Hummingbird on branch" /></a></li>
<li><a href="2June20hummers2-800.jpg"><img src="2June20hummers2-800.jpg" alt="Anna and Rufous Hummingbirds" title="Anna and Rufous Hummingbirds fighting" /></a></li>
<li><a href="4June17hummer-800.jpg"><img src="4June17hummer-800.jpg" alt="Rufous Hummingbird" title="Female Rufous Hummingbird catching an insect" /></a></li>
<li><a href="May27anna2-800.jpg"><img src="May27anna2-800.jpg" alt="Female Rufous Hummingbird" title="Female Rufous Hummingbird at flower" /></a></li>
<li><a href="5-9-Rufous-2-800.jpg"><img src="5-9-Rufous-2-800.jpg" alt="Rufous Hummingbird" title="Male Rufous Hummingbird at flower" /></a></li>
</ul>
</li>
</ul>
<div class="spaceholder"></div>
</div>
