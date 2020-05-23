Wow, Eric, You Da Man!!! Thanks a bunch.
I have to leave for a few hours, but when I get a chance today, I’ll replace my gallery with yours and report back. I’m excited!
How to make my Multi-Page Photograph Gallery same width as my main 900 pixel width photo at the top?
Mind that I didn’t test the code as I should have.
Had to add a “spaceholder” list to work properly in a real context.
Please implement this version, the space holder is necessary to stay in the flow.
This is going to work great! …just need some refining, like adding two more photos to fill the gallery. Make the Gallery category names in bold and
Question:
how do I make the buttons names stay white??? I noticed one change was now when someone, me or viewer clicks on the button it changes to black? How do I make it stay white?
Here is what the test website looks like:
https://moskovita-photography.com/index-gallery-test.htm
Original website:
https://moskovita-photography.com/
Try change the visited state to white:
a {color:#000;}
a:hover {text-decoration:none;}
a:visited {color:#000;}
Ah… that did the trick!
Well I was all excited about getting the gallery the size I wanted so you could see it better, especially on cell phones. It sure looks great on desktop, laptops and tablets, but found out it sucks on cell phones
Is there any fix like coding for smartphones for this or am I stuck reverting back to original version?
Try my website on your phone:
https://moskovita-photography.com/
This is what it looks like on mine:
Do you want the large top image responsive? Like shrink in a narrow window? That is easily achieved.
I don’t have a mobile available so I check it in the browser’s responsive mode.
You have a media rule that removes the gallery below 480px, is that intentional?
Then you still have obsolete stuff there, like center tags and font tags, but I guess it’s not the high priority yet?
Made comments in the quote above.
It worked fine on cell phones before I made the gallery change, so I’m thinking it has to do with the gallery size.
I need to figure out how to make it show up properly on cell phones as that is what most people use nowadays, but not me, I’m old school, prefer bigger screens and laptops.
Isn’t there scripts, style or coding to make this work on websites?
like this one:
@media only screen and (max-width:480px) {
.photo {display:none;}
#info h3.smartphone {display:block;}
I tried with it and no change, then omitted it and there was no change on the cell phone either way?
Apply max-width:100% and height:auto to the image in question and then it will scale smaller with the screen .
In here:@media only screen and (max-width:480px) { .photo {display:none;} #info h3.smartphone {display:block;} }
Or someplace else, like here:
I just tried this, no change on cell phone (iphone 8+)@media only screen and (max-width:100%) { .photo {display:none;} #info h3.smartphone {display:block;} }
That was not my question.
In line with @PaulOB above you could change the Takhlakh Lake image container and its properties like:
.mast { display:table; max-width:930px; margin:0 auto;}
.mast img { width:100%; height:auto;}
<div class="mast">
<img src="0818170631b_HDRb_NR-975px.jpg" alt="Takhlakh Lake - Mt Adams" title="Sunrise at Takhlakh Lake under Mt Adams">
</div>
To match the current display you could try make the header like this:
h1 { margin:0; text-align:center; font-size:3em; color:#5a40ff;}
<h1>MOSKOVITA PHOTOGRAPHY</h1>
For the size you could try e.g.
font-size: 5vw; if you limit the extremes by a media rule, but that would be at a later fine tuning of the whole page IMHO.
Then there is the center tag with links at the bottom, if you like to make it more semantic.
I realise that :). It’s just discourse being awkward again:)
Just got up… I work nights here so sleep til one pm or so.
Sure glad I found this place as I was working my website all by my lonesome.
Now to go implement what you guys showed me.
Do I put the codes in the body above the main image or in the header
.mast { display:table; max-width:930px; margin:0 auto;}
.mast img { width:100%; height:auto;}
<div class="mast">
<img src="0818170631b_HDRb_NR-975px.jpg" alt="Takhlakh Lake - Mt Adams" title="Sunrise at Takhlakh Lake under Mt Adams">
</div>
And this in the body replacing what I have?
h1 { margin:0; text-align:center; font-size:3em; color:#5a40ff;}
MOSKOVITA PHOTOGRAPHY
I’d like to do that…
Then there is the center tag with links at the bottom, if you like to make it more semantic.
Ah… I think I figured it out…
view-source:https://moskovita-photography.com/
now to fix those center links…
Ah… getting closer! Thanks to you guys!
Now how to get the gallery to fit under the main photo on cell phone?
It’s “oh so close” though!
Here is what it looks like now on the iPhone 8+
How about the gallery? The main photo fits cell phones but not the gallery?
I don’t understand… on the 42" screen and 13" ultra laptop, the main photo and gallery lines up perfect, but on the iphone 8+ the main photo all shows, but the gallery right side is cut off slightly as it is slightly wider than the the main photo.
How is that? I played with the setting:
Changing max-width:930px; to 950 then 900 and all it did was make the gallery smaller or bigger than the main photo, but no change at all on the cell phone?
So Whatzzup with that?
The problem looks to me to be that the gallery is too wide. I would have expected Mountains & Lakes to break and flow onto 2 lines. I’m not sure if that is the problem and I can’t obviously see why it’s not breaking.
It can’t break because of the white-space nowrap that’s applied. If it did break to two lines then the second line would be hidden anyway as the gallery is placed absolutely a set distance from the top.
I don’t really like this set up at all as it relies on too many magic numbers and the fact that a whole set of placeholders are in place to hold the page open and they aren’t really working anyway when columns wrap.
A quick fix would be to make the text smaller on the headings.
e.g.
@media screen and (max-width:480px){
.photo ul.topic li a.set{font-size:8px}
}
Of course that’s quite small and not really the best approach.
It would be better to move the titles vertically so they take up more room but the design of that gallery won’t allow it.