How to make my Multi-Page Photograph Gallery same width as my main 900 pixel width photo at the top?

jackmoskovita: jackmoskovita: I did use a style sheet I liked for the gallery…

That’s a very nice gallery. But you would have great difficulty to change its width to e.g. 900px.

To give a hand I took that gallery CSS and made some changes in order to make it fluid so you can decide a max-width for it to fit your layout. In case you want a differnt thumbnail size I’m convinced you’ll figure out what their lenghts are that needs to adjust.

Replace the gallery CSS part you already have with this part:

/* slides styling */ .photo {max-width:930px; position:relative; margin:0 auto;} .photo ul.topic {display:table; padding:0; margin:0; list-style:none; width:100%; height:auto; position:relative; z-index:10; text-align:center; white-space:nowrap;} .photo ul.topic li {display:table-cell; width:1%;} .photo ul.topic li a.set {display:block; font-size:11px; line-height:30px; color:#000; text-decoration:none; border:solid #fff; border-width:1px 1px 0 0; background:#ccc; font-family:verdana, arial, sans-serif; padding:0 2px;} .photo ul.topic li ul {display:none; white-space:normal; list-style:none; padding:0; margin:0; } .photo ul.topic li.active a {color:#000; background:#bbb;} .photo ul.topic li:hover a {color:#fff; background:#aaa;} .photo ul.topic li.active ul {display:block; position:absolute; left:0; top:31px; list-style:none; padding:0; margin:0; background:#ddd; padding:30px 45px 35px; border:15px solid #bbb; z-index:1;} .photo ul.topic li:hover ul {display:block; position:absolute; left:0; top:31px; background:#ddd; padding:30px 45px 35px; border:15px solid #aaa; z-index:10;} .photo ul.topic li ul li {display:inline-block; width:112px; height:87px; float:none; border:1px solid #fff; margin:1px;} .photo ul.topic li ul li a {display:block; width:110px; height:85px; cursor:default; float:left; text-decoration:none; background:#444; border:1px solid #888;} .photo ul.topic li ul li a img {display:block; width:100px; height:75px; border:5px solid #eee;} .photo ul.topic li:hover ul li a:hover {white-space:normal; position:relative; z-index:100;} .photo ul.topic li:hover ul li a:hover img {position:absolute; left:-50px; top:-32px; width:200px; height:150px; border-color:#fff;}

The Stu Nicholls “Cross Browser Multi Page Photograph Gallery” demo made fluid width and height for any number of images and additional pages if needed:

cssplay.co.uk_menu_lightbox.zip (2.0 KB)

Edit)

Forgot to remove the old IE hack CSS. (Those a:hover * lines for old IE)

Edit 2)

The suggested gallery also needs a “spaceholder” list at the end to claim the actual space used by the gallery. Like this:

.photo .spaceholder { display:block; padding:30px 45px 35px; border:15px solid transparent;} /* holds padding and border lengths of the active .topic list */ .photo .spaceholder li { display:inline-block; width:112px; height:87px; border:1px solid transparent; margin:1px;} /* holds width and height and border and margin lengths of .topic items */ </ul><!-- end topic list --> <ul class="spaceholder"> <li></li> <li></li> <li></li> <li></li> <li></li> <li></li> <li></li> <li></li> <li></li> <li></li> <li></li> <li></li> <li></li> <li></li> <li></li> <li></li> </ul> </div><!-- end photo div -->

Sorry I’m so lazy.