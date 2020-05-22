How to make my Multi-Page Photograph Gallery same width as my main 900 pixel width photo at the top?

ronpat: ronpat: jackmoskovita: jackmoskovita: the current website is a LOT better than my old one: One [not so] little thing puzzles me… why do the number of errors shown by the validator increase [dramatically] with each revision of your code? Do you not validate after changing your code?.. before posting it? How are you writing code? or what tool is writing it for you?

First, I’m old school and I hand built my old website which has over a hundred links it with notepad, good 'ol html. It’s at least 15 years old. That is the one you validated. That is all html. If you validate my new domain one, Moskovita Photography, I think there is only 8 or 9 errors, so vastly improved.

https://validator.w3.org/nu/?doc=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.moskovita-photography.com%2F

CSS is very confusing to me since I just started it for my new website a couple weeks ago and maybe should use a tool for that as I was just looking at different sources of wildlife websites I like and tried writing it from those. I did use a style sheet I liked for the gallery…

/* ======================================================

This copyright notice must be untouched at all times.

The original version of this stylesheet and the associated (x)html

is available at http://www.cssplay.co.uk/menu/lightbox.html

Copyright © 2005-2007 Stu Nicholls. All rights reserved.

This stylesheet and the associated (x)html may be modified in any

way to fit your requirements.

======================================================= */

I did the same thing for the buttons and slideshow too.

So maybe recommend what I do from here on out?