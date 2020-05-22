I think you could say that again in a week if you like.
How to make my Multi-Page Photograph Gallery same width as my main 900 pixel width photo at the top?
One [not so] little thing puzzles me… why do the number of errors shown by the validator increase [dramatically] with each revision of your code? Do you not validate after changing your code?.. before posting it?
How are you writing code? or what tool is writing it for you?
https://validator.w3.org/nu/?doc=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.moskovita-photography.com%2Fstock_photography.htm
First, I’m old school and I hand built my old website which has over a hundred links it with notepad, good 'ol html. It’s at least 15 years old. That is the one you validated. That is all html. If you validate my new domain one, Moskovita Photography, I think there is only 8 or 9 errors, so vastly improved.
https://validator.w3.org/nu/?doc=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.moskovita-photography.com%2F
CSS is very confusing to me since I just started it for my new website a couple weeks ago and maybe should use a tool for that as I was just looking at different sources of wildlife websites I like and tried writing it from those. I did use a style sheet I liked for the gallery…
I did the same thing for the buttons and slideshow too.
So maybe recommend what I do from here on out?
That’s a very nice gallery. But you would have great difficulty to change its width to e.g. 900px.
To give a hand I took that gallery CSS and made some changes in order to make it fluid so you can decide a max-width for it to fit your layout. In case you want a differnt thumbnail size I’m convinced you’ll figure out what their lenghts are that needs to adjust.
Replace the gallery CSS part you already have with this part:
/* slides styling */
.photo {max-width:930px; position:relative; margin:0 auto;}
.photo ul.topic {display:table; padding:0; margin:0; list-style:none; width:100%; height:auto; position:relative; z-index:10; text-align:center; white-space:nowrap;}
.photo ul.topic li {display:table-cell; width:1%;}
.photo ul.topic li a.set {display:block; font-size:11px; line-height:30px; color:#000; text-decoration:none; border:solid #fff; border-width:1px 1px 0 0; background:#ccc; font-family:verdana, arial, sans-serif; padding:0 2px;}
.photo ul.topic li ul {display:none; white-space:normal; list-style:none; padding:0; margin:0; }
.photo ul.topic li.active a {color:#000; background:#bbb;}
.photo ul.topic li:hover a {color:#fff; background:#aaa;}
.photo ul.topic li.active ul {display:block; position:absolute; left:0; top:31px; list-style:none; padding:0; margin:0; background:#ddd; padding:30px 45px 35px; border:15px solid #bbb; z-index:1;}
.photo ul.topic li:hover ul {display:block; position:absolute; left:0; top:31px; background:#ddd; padding:30px 45px 35px; border:15px solid #aaa; z-index:10;}
.photo ul.topic li ul li {display:inline-block; width:112px; height:87px; float:none; border:1px solid #fff; margin:1px;}
.photo ul.topic li ul li a {display:block; width:110px; height:85px; cursor:default; float:left; text-decoration:none; background:#444; border:1px solid #888;}
.photo ul.topic li ul li a img {display:block; width:100px; height:75px; border:5px solid #eee;}
.photo ul.topic li:hover ul li a:hover {white-space:normal; position:relative; z-index:100;}
.photo ul.topic li:hover ul li a:hover img {position:absolute; left:-50px; top:-32px; width:200px; height:150px; border-color:#fff;}
The Stu Nicholls “Cross Browser Multi Page Photograph Gallery” demo made fluid width and height for any number of images and additional pages if needed:
cssplay.co.uk_menu_lightbox.zip (2.0 KB)
Edit)
Forgot to remove the old IE hack CSS. (Those a:hover * lines for old IE)
Edit 2)
The suggested gallery also needs a “spaceholder” list at the end to claim the actual space used by the gallery. Like this:
.photo .spaceholder { display:block; padding:30px 45px 35px; border:15px solid transparent;} /* holds padding and border lengths of the active .topic list */
.photo .spaceholder li { display:inline-block; width:112px; height:87px; border:1px solid transparent; margin:1px;} /* holds width and height and border and margin lengths of .topic items */
Wow, Eric, You Da Man!!! Thanks a bunch.
I have to leave for a few hours, but when I get a chance today, I’ll replace my gallery with yours and report back. I’m excited!
Mind that I didn’t test the code as I should have.
Had to add a “spaceholder” list to work properly in a real context.
Please implement this version, the space holder is necessary to stay in the flow.
Fluid-Multi-Page-Photo-Gallery.zip (2.1 KB)
This is going to work great! …just need some refining, like adding two more photos to fill the gallery. Make the Gallery category names in bold and
Question:
how do I make the buttons names stay white??? I noticed one change was now when someone, me or viewer clicks on the button it changes to black? How do I make it stay white?
Here is what the test website looks like:
https://moskovita-photography.com/index-gallery-test.htm
Original website:
https://moskovita-photography.com/
Try change the visited state to white:
a {color:#000;}
a:hover {text-decoration:none;}
a:visited {color:#000;}
Ah… that did the trick!
Well I was all excited about getting the gallery the size I wanted so you could see it better, especially on cell phones. It sure looks great on desktop, laptops and tablets, but found out it sucks on cell phones
Is there any fix like coding for smartphones for this or am I stuck reverting back to original version?
Try my website on your phone:
https://moskovita-photography.com/
This is what it looks like on mine:
Do you want the large top image responsive? Like shrink in a narrow window? That is easily achieved.
I don’t have a mobile available so I check it in the browser’s responsive mode.
You have a media rule that removes the gallery below 480px, is that intentional?
Then you still have obsolete stuff there, like center tags and font tags, but I guess it’s not the high priority yet?
Made comments in the quote above.
It worked fine on cell phones before I made the gallery change, so I’m thinking it has to do with the gallery size.
I need to figure out how to make it show up properly on cell phones as that is what most people use nowadays, but not me, I’m old school, prefer bigger screens and laptops.
Isn’t there scripts, style or coding to make this work on websites?
like this one:
@media only screen and (max-width:480px) {
.photo {display:none;}
#info h3.smartphone {display:block;}
I tried with it and no change, then omitted it and there was no change on the cell phone either way?
Apply max-width:100% and height:auto to the image in question and then it will scale smaller with the screen .
In here:@media only screen and (max-width:480px) { .photo {display:none;} #info h3.smartphone {display:block;} }
Or someplace else, like here:
I just tried this, no change on cell phone (iphone 8+)@media only screen and (max-width:100%) { .photo {display:none;} #info h3.smartphone {display:block;} }
That was not my question.
In line with @PaulOB above you could change the Takhlakh Lake image container and its properties like:
.mast { display:table; max-width:930px; margin:0 auto;}
.mast img { width:100%; height:auto;}
<div class="mast">
<img src="0818170631b_HDRb_NR-975px.jpg" alt="Takhlakh Lake - Mt Adams" title="Sunrise at Takhlakh Lake under Mt Adams">
</div>
To match the current display you could try make the header like this:
h1 { margin:0; text-align:center; font-size:3em; color:#5a40ff;}
<h1>MOSKOVITA PHOTOGRAPHY</h1>
For the size you could try e.g.
font-size: 5vw; if you limit the extremes by a media rule, but that would be at a later fine tuning of the whole page IMHO.
Then there is the center tag with links at the bottom, if you like to make it more semantic.
Just got up… I work nights here so sleep til one pm or so.
Sure glad I found this place as I was working my website all by my lonesome.
Now to go implement what you guys showed me.
Do I put the codes in the body above the main image or in the header
.mast { display:table; max-width:930px; margin:0 auto;}
.mast img { width:100%; height:auto;}
<div class="mast">
<img src="0818170631b_HDRb_NR-975px.jpg" alt="Takhlakh Lake - Mt Adams" title="Sunrise at Takhlakh Lake under Mt Adams">
</div>
And this in the body replacing what I have?
h1 { margin:0; text-align:center; font-size:3em; color:#5a40ff;}
MOSKOVITA PHOTOGRAPHY
I’d like to do that…
Then there is the center tag with links at the bottom, if you like to make it more semantic.
Ah… I think I figured it out…
view-source:https://moskovita-photography.com/
now to fix those center links…