How to make my Multi-Page Photograph Gallery same width as my main 900 pixel width photo at the top?

How can I make my Multi-Page Photograph Gallery same width as my main 900 pixel width photo at the top on my photography website?
https://moskovita-photography.com
How can I make my Multi-Page Photograph Gallery same width as my main 900 pixel width photo at the top on my photography website?
Hello @jackmoskovita. Welcome to the forums.
Before looking at your query I think there are several things you need to look at first.
The validator reports several errors on this page. In particular you are using some deprecated HTML.
You shouldn’t be using an HTML table to contain your image - use a simple div, or even ested divs, if necessary.
If you want people on mobile devices to be able to view your website, you will need to look at making it responsive.
First, thanks for taking the time to help me. I’m new with CSS after using html for the past 12-15 years, so on a steep learning curve and pretty stumped at times.
I didn’t want to join/pay for one of the many website building sites as I’ve always built my own over the years. This was my last one
and it’s pretty outdated and why I’m doing the new one, to clean it all up.
http://www.moskovita-photography.com/stock_photography.htm
I’ll respond to your comments above.