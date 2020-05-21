How to make my Multi-Page Photograph Gallery same width as my main 900 pixel width photo at the top?

First, thanks for taking the time to help me. I’m new with CSS after using html for the past 12-15 years, so on a steep learning curve and pretty stumped at times.
I didn’t want to join/pay for one of the many website building sites as I’ve always built my own over the years. This was my last one
Well I fixed some things, eliminated 11 of the 18 error codes in the code check for my main “domain” website:
Seven to go.
As for the border around the main photo, I got rid of it.
I’m wondering what you used to get those two screenshots of my site on desktop and phone… I wasn’t getting that on my 42" desktop screen, nor 15" laptop, nor iPhone 8+. Everything lined up, looked perfect there?
Now for the gallery border size, I wanted it wider, bigger, preferably the same width of my 900 pixel width photo at the top or at least close to that. How do I achieve that? I’m not understanding the gallery code for that.
Well, you need to change those widths to values you want.
You can change .photo to 900px rather than 635. I think the width for .topic can probably be removed altogether. But you will also need to find all the other places that are limiting the widths - I mentioned one, but I suspect there will be others.
Whatever else you do, keep a copy of the original file(s) in case you mess up.
I opened your web page in my browser and changed the width of the browser window between full screen width and fairly narrow (whatever the width of the image shown in the screenshot is. I did not use a tool to tell my browser to simulate different widths.
Your code assumes that the user’s browser width matches the screen or otherwise does not change after the initial device query. I was testing for a fluid responsive design.
One [not so] little thing puzzles me… why do the number of errors shown by the validator increase [dramatically] with each revision of your code? Do you not validate after changing your code?.. before posting it?
How are you writing code? or what tool is writing it for you?
CSS is very confusing to me since I just started it for my new website a couple weeks ago and maybe should use a tool for that as I was just looking at different sources of wildlife websites I like and tried writing it from those. I did use a style sheet I liked for the gallery…
/* ======================================================
This copyright notice must be untouched at all times.
That’s a very nice gallery. But you would have great difficulty to change its width to e.g. 900px.
To give a hand I took that gallery CSS and made some changes in order to make it fluid so you can decide a max-width for it to fit your layout. In case you want a differnt thumbnail size I’m convinced you’ll figure out what their lenghts are that needs to adjust.
Replace the gallery CSS part you already have with this part:
/* slides styling */
.photo {max-width:930px; position:relative; margin:0 auto;}
.photo ul.topic {display:table; padding:0; margin:0; list-style:none; width:100%; height:auto; position:relative; z-index:10; text-align:center; white-space:nowrap;}
.photo ul.topic li {display:table-cell; width:1%;}
.photo ul.topic li a.set {display:block; font-size:11px; line-height:30px; color:#000; text-decoration:none; border:solid #fff; border-width:1px 1px 0 0; background:#ccc; font-family:verdana, arial, sans-serif; padding:0 2px;}
.photo ul.topic li ul {display:none; white-space:normal; list-style:none; padding:0; margin:0; }
.photo ul.topic li.active a {color:#000; background:#bbb;}
.photo ul.topic li:hover a {color:#fff; background:#aaa;}
.photo ul.topic li.active ul {display:block; position:absolute; left:0; top:31px; list-style:none; padding:0; margin:0; background:#ddd; padding:30px 45px 35px; border:15px solid #bbb; z-index:1;}
.photo ul.topic li:hover ul {display:block; position:absolute; left:0; top:31px; background:#ddd; padding:30px 45px 35px; border:15px solid #aaa; z-index:10;}
.photo ul.topic li ul li {display:inline-block; width:112px; height:87px; float:none; border:1px solid #fff; margin:1px;}
.photo ul.topic li ul li a {display:block; width:110px; height:85px; cursor:default; float:left; text-decoration:none; background:#444; border:1px solid #888;}
.photo ul.topic li ul li a img {display:block; width:100px; height:75px; border:5px solid #eee;}
.photo ul.topic li:hover ul li a:hover {white-space:normal; position:relative; z-index:100;}
.photo ul.topic li:hover ul li a:hover img {position:absolute; left:-50px; top:-32px; width:200px; height:150px; border-color:#fff;}
The Stu Nicholls “Cross Browser Multi Page Photograph Gallery” demo made fluid width and height for any number of images and additional pages if needed: cssplay.co.uk_menu_lightbox.zip (2.0 KB)
Edit)
Forgot to remove the old IE hack CSS. (Those a:hover * lines for old IE)