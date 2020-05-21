How to make my Multi-Page Photograph Gallery same width as my main 900 pixel width photo at the top?

jackmoskovita: jackmoskovita: it’s pretty outdated and why I’m doing the new one, to clean it all up.

Both versions are using obsolete techniques. Not something you should build on. Instead I suggest you to start all over, beginning with the HTML structure.

You know what you want to achieve in the end so the start is already done.

To get an uptodate site, you’ll find tutorials and deeper info for both beginners and web professionals here:

MDN Web Docs Tutorials The links on this page lead to a variety of tutorials and training materials. Whether you are just starting out, learning the basics, or are an old hand at web development, you can find helpful resources here for best practices.

And for devs (and you), web techniques references:

HTML:

MDN Web Docs HTML reference This HTML reference describes all elements and attributes of HTML, including global attributes that apply to all elements.

CSS:

MDN Web Docs CSS reference Use this CSS reference to browse an alphabetical index of all of the standard CSS properties, pseudo-classes, pseudo-elements, data types, and at-rules. You can also browse key CSS concepts and a list of selectors organized by type. Also included is...

We are here when you need advice and suggestions to get you further.