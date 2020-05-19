How can I make my Multi-Page Photograph Gallery same width as my main 900 pixel width photo at the top on my photography website?
https://moskovita-photography.com
How to make my Multi-Page Photograph Gallery same width as my main 900 pixel width photo at the top?
How can I make my Multi-Page Photograph Gallery same width as my main 900 pixel width photo at the top on my photography website?
Hello @jackmoskovita. Welcome to the forums.
Before looking at your query I think there are several things you need to look at first.
-
The validator reports several errors on this page. In particular you are using some deprecated HTML.
-
You shouldn’t be using an HTML table to contain your image - use a simple div, or even ested divs, if necessary.
-
If you want people on mobile devices to be able to view your website, you will need to look at making it responsive.
1 Like