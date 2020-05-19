How to make my Multi-Page Photograph Gallery same width as my main 900 pixel width photo at the top?

How can I make my Multi-Page Photograph Gallery same width as my main 900 pixel width photo at the top on my photography website?
https://moskovita-photography.com

Hello @jackmoskovita. Welcome to the forums.

Before looking at your query I think there are several things you need to look at first.

  1. The validator reports several errors on this page. In particular you are using some deprecated HTML.

  2. You shouldn’t be using an HTML table to contain your image - use a simple div, or even ested divs, if necessary.

  3. If you want people on mobile devices to be able to view your website, you will need to look at making it responsive.

