I have a freelance assignment, the customer asked me to build a PHP bot that accepts one query parameter which is the name of the product and then search amazon.com to check if this product exists or not id did that step already.

2- The second step is to make the bot click on (Add to Cart button). I don’t know why he needs that and how I can do it can any one help?

My Question: Is there any way to be able to click add to cart button without opening the page? and It is a legal mission ?